Cast Announced for COMPLICITY World Premiere at The New Ohio Theatre

Eden Theater Company will present the World Premiere of Complicity by playwright Diane Davis (HB Studios Residency Fellow; Actors Studio Playwrights and Directors Unit), directed by Illana Stein (FringeNYC Overall Excellence Award for Or What She Will; Associate Director on Tamburlaine the Great at Theatre for a New Audience) at the New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street Ste 1E New York, NY), September 30 - October 16.

The cast will feature Tonia E. Anderson* (Trick of the Light with Pipeline Theatre Company; A Walk in the Sand at Abingdon Theatre), Katie Broad (Stop the Virgens with Adam Rapp at St. Ann's Warehouse/Sydney Opera House), Christian Prins Coen (Special Needs at the Magnetic Theatre), Ben Faigus* (One Night Stands at Avery Schreiber Theatre), Christian Paxton (The Perfect Murder on Discovery), Nadia Sepsenwol (Tarantula with M-34; Resident Company Member at The Mercury Store), and Zach Wegner* (Raw Pasta at the Ice Factory Festival; Rich Boyfriend with The New Group) with Set Design by Cassandra Paras and Johnny Sacko, Lighting Design by Betsey Chester, Costume Design by Janet Mervin, Sound Design by Jimmy Anthony, Projection Design by Lana Boy, and Intimacy Director Lexi Orphanos.

Complicity tells a story about women holding women accountable amidst the pervasive sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood.

In 2018, three women negotiate surviving the system of complicity that supported a Hollywood predator. One woman, actress Tig Kennedy, seeks justice by upending the status quo. Her sister, Sima, works as Tig's agent supporting her recovery and career. While Sima works to promote her own successes within the Hollywood system, she crosses paths with Lilia Gordon, a top female producer. All three women try to navigate the in-between as they claim power in the competitive and compromising world of producing movies. The further each woman goes in disrupting the status quo of systemic abuse, the more they must confront their own complicity.

In the wake of #MeToo hundreds of stories about sexual abuse in Hollywood came out. Everyone says that it was an open secret. But if they knew, why didn't they put a stop to it? Who was complicit in the abuse? Partially inspired by the Weinstein scandal, the women who supported him and those that survived his abuse, Diane Davis' play Complicity explores an untold side of the story.

Eden Theater Company exists to create new and original plays that inspire a deeper understanding of the world around us through provocative storytelling. They seek to bridge the gap between all forms of identity alongside their collaborators and their community. They believe that all areas of society bear the mark of gender and root their stories in a feminine aesthetic. www.edentheater.org