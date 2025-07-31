Carolee Carmello and More to Star in PRODIGAL DAUGHTERS by Elizabeth A. Davis and Lauren Daigle

The industry readings will take place on Thursday, July 31 at The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture.
A mother is dead. Her daughters grieve in diametric opposition. A father is left to investigate his failure and future.
PRODIGAL DAUGHTERS, a new musical with book and concept by Tony Award nominee Elizabeth A. Davis (Once) and music and lyrics by Grammy & Dove Award Winner Lauren Daigle, will be performed at industry-only readings on Thursday, July 31 at The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture. PRODIGAL DAUGHTERS is directed by Jason Danieley (Curtains, Next to Normal).
PRODIGAL DAUGHTERS is an exuberant new musical exploring the ancient alchemy of loss, forgiveness & eventual renewal. The American South, so often portrayed in caricature, is fully-embodied in this sonic marriage of country, Cajun and pop. However, the soaring sounds & heartbeat of PRODIGAL DAUGHTERS are universal. For such a time as this, PRODIGAL DAUGHTERS arrives.
PRODIGAL DAUGHTERS readings will feature (in alphabetical order): David Abeles (Once), Dawn Cantwell (1776), Carolee Carmello (Mamma Mia!), Shadia Fairuz (On Your Feet), Mark Jacoby (A Beautiful Noise), Cassondra James (Once On This Island), Timothy H. Lee (KPOP), Megan Loomis (WICKED), Jacob Ramos (Newsies), Kristen Tarragó (On Your Feet), and Akron Watson (The Color Purple).
PRODIGAL DAUGHTERS features musical direction and vocal arrangements by Cynthia Meng (Dead Outlaw), Orchestrations by Mike Elizondo (Dr. Dre; Eminem) and Lloyd Kikoler (Little Black Book), and sound design by Marián Gómez Villota (Hello Girls).
PRODIGAL DAUGHTERS readings are stage managed by Melanie T. Morgan and Madison Lane, general managed Evan Bernardin and Ella Lieberman of Evan Bernardin Productions, and company managed by Rachel Roberson.
