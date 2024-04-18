Candy Dato Joins the Cast of DUALITY Off-Broadway at Face to Face Films

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Candy Dato (The Girl with the Red Hair) has joined the cast of Duality in the role of Tabitha Baines. The original play is written and directed by Anthony M. Laura.

Duality tells the story of Camilla Knightley (Caroline Ghosn) who, while throwing a 75th birthday party for her grandmother (Ms. Dato), is forced to come to terms with a decades old trauma in the midst of a family gathering.

Duality is the final part in Mr. Laura's memory trilogy. The previous two installments, The Girl with the Red Hair and Shadows, premiered in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Ms. Dato portrayed Tabitha Baines in The Girl with the Red hair and was the Assistant Stage Manager on Shadows.

The cast includes Caroline Ghosn, Meg Joshi, Brianne Buishas, Courtnie Keaton, Chelsea MacLaren Susan Neuffer, Alexandra Rooney and Olivia Haley Young.

The play will feature original music by Philip Lauto and original songs by Rose Hart.

The Off-Broadway production is slated to open on December 6, 2024 at A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre for a three week limited run.

For more information, please visit www.facetofacefilms.net