CREDITORS With Liev Schreiber Will Be Available to Stream on Audible

Creditors, featuring Liev Schreiber, Maggie Siff, and Justice Smith, will premiere next month on Audible. Written by August Strindberg in a new adaptation by Jen Silverman, and directed by Ian Rickson, the production will be available to stream beginning November 13.

Audible Theater and TOGETHER, the theatrical partnership led by Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman, presented the play earlier this year at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York

Featuring Liev Schreiber, Maggie Siff, and Justice Smith, Creditors is Jen Silverman’s New York Times Critic’s Pick adaptation of August Strindberg’s psychological thriller. It’s an intimate, unnerving exploration of desire, creativity, and control—where every conversation is a contest and every truth hides another lie.

At a secluded seaside hotel, Adi (Smith), a struggling painter, finds his creative spark reignited by Gustav (Schreiber), a magnetic stranger. Their connection is instant and consuming, but what begins as a chance encounter twists into something far darker when Gustav becomes intrigued by Adi’s wife, the dazzling Tekla (Siff). Talk into the night devolves into an intricate web of deception, seduction, and revelation, where the lives of all involved may be destroyed or transformed.