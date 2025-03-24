COLD WAR CHOIR PRACTICE is Coming to Clubbed Thumb This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Clubbed Thumb and Page 73 has revealed an initial production for the 28th SUMMERWORKS festival of new plays: Cold War Choir Practice. Featuring script, lyrics + music by Ro Reddick (Throwback Island) and directed by Knud Adams (English), Cold War Choir Practice will run in the final slot of the festival. This will be the first co-production between two celebrated theater companies which share a commitment to uplifting the work of living playwrights. Casting, creative teams, complete performance schedules, individual ticket on sale dates, and other programming information will be announced shortly.



“Page 73 has been a treasured peer company for decades – what a pleasure to finally join forces,” said Clubbed Thumb’s Artistic Director Maria Striar. “In a time of discord, collaboration is gold.”



"What a treat to dive in with Clubbed Thumb, and particularly to get to experience the excitement of Summerworks from the inside," added Page 73’s Artistic Director Michael Walkup. "Ro's ambitious, idiosyncratic piece is the perfect project for us to rally our resources around."



It’s twilight in Ronald Reagan’s America and the specter of nuclear war hangs over the country – but rent is still due on the 1st. When a prominent Black conservative brings his mysteriously ill wife home for the holidays, the unplanned (and unwelcomed) reunion sets long simmering political tensions within the family to boil – and throws each member into a bizarre maze of Reaganomics, Cold War espionage, capitalist cult predation, and… choir practice.

