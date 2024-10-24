News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

CIRCLE FESTIVAL Enters Final Two Weeks At The Flea Theater

The Circle Festival runs through early November at The Flea Theater.

By: Oct. 24, 2024
CIRCLE FESTIVAL Enters Final Two Weeks At The Flea Theater Image
Circle Festival continues its three-month run at The Flea Theater in Tribeca through early November 2024, with the final two weeks promising some of the season's most compelling theatrical offerings.

The festival's schedule offers six productions daily, running from 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM, including standout productions of "Verona Falls," "Gidion's Knot," "The Weird Sisters," and "The Maids." 

Performance Schedule:

  • "Princess Hamlet"

  • "Private Struggle, Public Stage"

  • "PVT. Wars"

  • "Shakespeare Unraveled"

  • "The Maids"

  • "Gidion's Knot"

The Circle Festival runs through early November at The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street, Tribeca. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.rjtheatrecompany.com/circlefestival.




