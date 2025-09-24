CHARLOTTE LUCAS IS 27 AND NOT DEAD Concert to be Presented at Prospect Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prospect Musicals will present an upcoming IGNITE Concert of Charlotte Lucas is 27 and Not Dead, a new musical by Jessie Field and James Martinez Salem, presented in partnership with Ring of Keys. Performances will take place at Baruch Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 25 at 7:00pm, and on Sunday, October 26 at 3:00pm.

Charlotte Lucas is 27 and Not Dead is an irreverent new queer love story that takes place against the backdrop of Jane Austen’s beloved classic Pride & Prejudice, and features a joyful pop rock score. The concert evening will be directed by Michele O’Brien and music directed by Anessa Marie Scolpini. Casting will be announced shortly.

Charlotte Lucas. Jane Austen’s famous spinster. So sad. Or… so gay?? Charlotte is "not a romantic," but when she realizes there’s a kind of love that does appeal to her after all, will she jeopardize a chance at a secure marriage to pursue it? Join Prospect and Ring of Keys for a concert presentation of this ebullient new musical filled with more Pride and less Prejudice.

Charlotte Lucas is 27 and Not Dead is a two-time Top 20 finalist for NAMT's festival of new musicals, and 2024 NAMT Official Committee Recommendation. The show was a finalist for the Kleban Award for Libretto and winner of the 2022 Piper Theatre Musicals Now Competition. It was a semi-finalist for SDSU's New Musicals Initiative (2022) and the 2022 O'Neill New Musical Theatre Conference. The show was an awardee of a sold out reading at Dixon Place Theatre by the Fresh Fruit Festival/All Out Arts, and had a sold out workshop production in Brooklyn in Summer 2022.

Tickets are now on sale at www.ProspectMusicals.org. Concert prices are $59 for premium locations and $39 for regular seating locations. Member ticket prices are $42 (premium) and $28 (regular). Listed prices include all fees.

Baruch PAC is located at 55 Lexington Avenue, with entrance on East 25th Street between Lexington & 3rd Avenues, in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, and is easily accessible via the R/W or the 6 train to 23rd Street.

Prospect Musicals’ programs are made possible in part by support from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

For the most up to date information on events and casting, please visit www.ProspectMusicals.org.