CAT KID COMIC CLUB: THE MUSICAL to be Presented at TheaterWorkUSA This Summer

Following the success of Dog Man: The Musical, TheaterWorkUSA's new musical adaptation of Dav Pilkey's acclaimed and bestselling Cat Kid Comic Club series will debut at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street). The limited run is written by the award-winning team of Kevin Del Aguila (book and lyrics) and Brad Alexander (music), with direction and choreography by Marlo Hunter.

Cat Kid and Molly Pollywog have started an epic club to teach 21 rambunctious baby frogs how to make their own comics! Their fishy father, Flippy, is overjoyed that his kids will learn to unleash their creativity. Still, when the frogs' constant bickering and outrageous imaginations send their comics comically off the rails, Fippy flips out! Will the club survive? Will the frogs ever get along? And will creativity finally save the day? All will be answered in this madcap musical based on Dav Pilkey's irreverently hilarious spin-off series Cat Kid Comic Club, adapted by Kevin Del Aguila and Brad Alexander, the team that brought you Dog Man: The Musical.

The newest book in the bestselling Cat Kid Comic Club series, Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers, will be released by Scholastic on November 28, 2023

"TheaterWorksUSA is thrilled to bring Cat Kid Comic Club to the stage following the success of Dog Man: The Musical. Dav Pilkey's books inspire young people to read and to create fearlessly...and they're funny! Dav is a treasure and we can't wait to share our Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical with audiences this summer."

TheaterWorksUSA's Artistic Director, Barbara Pasternack

""When I write and illustrate the Cat Kid Comic Club books, my hope is that kids everywhere are inspired to dream up their own stories, try something new, and most importantly have fun. I can't wait to see my characters come to life in Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical! I'm grateful to the incredibly talented team at TheaterworksUSA whose renowned stage adaptations not only entertain, but also encourage empathy, compassion, and imagination."

Dav Pilkey, author and illustrator of the Dog Man and Cat Kid Comic Club series

TheaterWorksUSA is one of the leading creators of theatre for family audiences, with a

repertoire that includes musical theater adaptations of popular children's and young adult literature such as Dog Man, The Lightning Thief, The Magic School Bus, Junie B. Jones, The Pout-Pout Fish and Pete the Cat, and The Dot.

Learn how you can join TWUSA's Family Fan Club and become eligible for an exclusive discount to a world premiere performance by visiting:CatKidMusical.com.

Creative Team bios

THEATERWORKSUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director; Michael Harrington, Executive Director) has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. At TWUSA, we believe that access to art-and theater, in particular-is vital for our youth. Since 1961, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton), Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), and Chuck Cooper (Tony award-winning actor, The Life). WWW.TWUSA.ORG

BRAD ALEXANDER (Music) TV credits include Lead Composer for "Clifford The Big Red Dog" (Scholastic/Amazon/PBS Kids), five episodes of PBS's Emmy Award-winning "Peg + Cat," and VH1's "Celebreality" campaign. Theater: See Rock City & Other Destinations (Richard Rodgers, Jerry Bock, Drama Desk Awards), TheaterWorksUSA's Click Clack Moo (Drama Desk, Lortel nom), Just So Stories and Martha Speaks; contributing composer for Duck For President, Fly Guy and We The People (Lortel nom). Current projects: Misty Makes It Better (lyrics by Jill Abramovitz, book by Erik Forrest Jackson) and Bread And Roses (lyrics by Jill Abramovitz, book by Jill Abramovitz and Melissa Crespo, based on the film by Ken Loach and Paul Laverty). Brad is a member of NAMT, The Dramatists Guild, SAG-AFTRA, and BMI Workshop. bradalexander.com

KEVIN DEL AGUILA (Book & Lyrics) is an Emmy-winning writer and acclaimed performer, currently playing Osgood in Some Like It Hot on Broadway. He is the book writer of the off-Broadway comedy Altar Boyz (NY Outer Critics Award) and lyricist of Click Clack Moo (Lortel and Drama Desk noms). Other writings include musical stage adaptations of the DreamWorks film Madagascar and the wildly popular book series Diary Of A Wimpy Kid. He's written for numerous children's television shows, including "Peg + Cat" (PBS), "Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant" (Netflix and the Obamas' Higher Ground), and was head writer of "Blue's Clues & You" (NickJr) and "Clifford The Big Red Dog" (Amazon/PBS). His lyrics can be heard in songs featured in the Disney animated movie Strange World and children everywhere have heard Kevin's voice as a Troll in the Disney movie Frozen.

MARLO HUNTER (director/choreographer) is a theater & film director and a "2022 Woman to Watch on Broadway". She made her feature film directorial debut with American Reject in 2022 (Amazon and Apple+). She's currently helming the Ever After musical with music by Zina Goldrich, lyrics by Marcy Heisler, and book by Heisler & Kate Wetherhead, produced by Kevin McCollum (Discovering Broadway residency, NYC industry reading). Marlo recently directed two short films for Disney TV/ABC's Discovers: Talent Showcase. She is in development as director and co-creator of the TV series, "Dedication," with writer Nicola Kraus ("The Nanny Diaries" novel). Marlo has directed, choreographed, and developed new work at Second Stage, Long Wharf, Williamstown, Roundabout, Playwrights Horizons, EST, Pittsburgh CLO, and Bay Street, among others. She is an alumna of the Sundance Theatre Lab and winner of the Callaway Award for Unlock'd, which she directed & choreographed Off-Broadway. B.A. in English/Dramatic Literature - Princeton. www.MarloHunter.com

DAV PILKEY began his career in 1987 as a picture book author and illustrator. He was awarded a Caldecott Honor in 1997 for his picture book The Paperboy. His many acclaimed picture books include God Bless the Gargoyles, T'was the Night Before Thanksgiving, The Hallo-Wiener, Dog Breath, and One Today written by presidential inaugural poet Richard Blanco. When Dav Pilkey was a kid, he was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia. He was so disruptive in class that his teachers made him sit out in the hallway every day. He loved to draw and make up stories and spent his time in the hallway creating his own original comic books-the very first adventures of Dog Man and Captain Underpants. Pilkey's Dog Man series launched to multiple starred reviews in 2016, has more than 60 million copies in print to date with translations in 44 languages. A movie adaptation of Dog Man is currently in the works from DreamWorks Animation. His Captain Underpants series launched more than twenty-five years ago, has more than 90 million copies in print, translated into 43 languages, and released as a feature film by DreamWorks Animation as well as an original series on Netflix. For more information about Dav Pilkey and his books, visit http://mediaroom.scholastic.com/davpilkey

Cat Kid Comic Club The Musical is adapted from the #1 New York Times bestselling and critically-acclaimed Cat Kid Comic Club series by Dav Pilkey which include Cat Kid Comic Club, Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives, Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose, and Cat Kid: Comic Club: Collaborations. Published by Graphix, an imprint of Scholastic, Cat Kid Comic Club is an innovative graphic novel series which employs a variety of techniques -- including origami, acrylic paints, colored pencils, photography, collage, gouache, watercolors, and more -- to capture the creative and joyful spirit of collaboration. The variety of art styles, paired with Pilkey's trademark storytelling and humor, inspires imagination and innovation for readers of all ages.



For more information about TheaterWorksUSA, please visit www.TWUSA.org