RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Darius Rose Will Lead Reading of VLAD AND THE IMPALERS

An industry reading will be held for the new original rock musical comedy Vlad and the Impalers, written and directed by Marc Erdahi with music by Ben Shooter, on Monday, March 16 at 2:00 PM and Tuesday, March 17 at 2:00 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 West 42nd Street, New York City).

The presentation will star Darius Rose (best known as Jackie Cox from RuPaul’s Drag Race) as Vlad the Impaler, alongside Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray) as Justina and Dan J. Hoy (Pirates!) as Radu.

The cast also includes:

Oscar Williams (Fun Home) as Dragos

Sydney Reed de Leon as Zeleska

Aaron J. Albano (Newsies) as Jorg

Riley Ewing as Matthias

Josh Zacher (The Prom National Tour) as Wulfram

Alex Schecter (The Office! A Musical Parody) as Pious

Samy Cordero as Cinnamon

Rhiannon Cosette as Clove

Hannah Bonnett (The Five, Exorcistic, Legally Blonde National Tour) as Nutmeg

About the Musical

Vlad and the Impalers is a rock musical comedy about Vlad the Impaler — yes, that one — a misunderstood 15th-century prince with a branding problem, unresolved daddy issues, and a desperate need to be adored.

When his image consultant slash accidental wife convinces him to enter a pan-European BohemiaVision Song Contest created by King Matthias Corvinus to promote “peace through pageantry,” Vlad assembles a ragtag band of rebellious musicians, orphaned misfits, and his extremely devoted “special friend” to compete for glory, reputation, and perhaps a little love.

What follows is a gloriously chaotic collision of pop spectacle, political satire, medieval celebrity culture, and the messy process of turning a deeply insecure ruler into an absolute legend.

Part rock concert, part political satire, and part deeply unhinged family therapy session, Vlad and the Impalers asks the age-old question:

What if one of the most feared men in Europe just really, really wanted you to like him?

Creative Team

Book, Lyrics and Direction: Marc Erdahi

Music: Ben Shooter

Produced and General Managed by: Weird Noises Media Group and Husani Oakley