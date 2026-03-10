LUIGI: THE MUSICAL Adds Performances in New York

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The co-creators and Executive Producer of Luigi: The Musical, are adding more performance times to the short run of NYC staged readings announced last week as the first 3 scheduled appearances have quickly sold out. The team is bringing the viral musical comedy to NYC to much anticipation, kicking off a new iteration of the hit show in the form of a staged reading at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Av inside The Yotel). Luigi: The Musical, the dark comedic musical which has evoked a resounding, viral response since its announcement and has sold out every date performed in its home city of San Francisco.

The show was inspired by the bizarre true story of three high-profile inmates (Luigi Mangione, Diddy and Sam Bankman Fried) who were all held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn at the same time. What began as an idea scribbled on a napkin at the SF Eagle has become one of the year's most talked-about independent theater debuts with coverage from Stephen Colbert, The San Francisco Chronicle, The Independent and many more in addition to the aforementioned major features.

Part comedy, part social commentary, Luigi: The Musical reimagines larger-than-life public figures as exaggerated characters representing three disillusioned pillars of American life: healthcare, Hollywood, and tech. "Luigi: the Musical uses comedy to bring deeper questions to the surface," says creator Nova Bradford. "Why did this case garner the reaction that it did? And what happens when people stop trusting their institutions?"

Luigi: the Musical doesn't glorify violence, it interrogates it. Beneath the absurdity and punchlines lies a serious critique of how violence is packaged and consumed in American media. The show takes aim at a culture where brutality is both entertainment and spectacle, inviting audiences to laugh while also asking why we're so quick to tune in when someone gets hurt. But it goes further, examining how violence is not just the act of individuals, but of elite institutions like healthcare, Hollywood, and tech through their neglect and lack of accountability. Through sharp satire and irreverent humor, Luigi: the Musical uses comedy as a tool to expose just how normalized, and profitable, violence has become, challenging viewers to reckon with their own responses along the way.

Luigi: The Musical will hold its staged readings June 15-20 at The Green Room 42.