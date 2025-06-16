CAN I BE FRANK? by Morgan Bassichis is Coming to SoHo Playhouse

Producers Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia will present Can I Be Frank?, written by and starring comedian, artist, and writer Morgan Bassichis, directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!; Josh Sharp’s ta-da!), based on and with original material by the late comedian and performance artist Frank Maya.



After a sold-out run at La MaMa in June of 2024, Can I Be Frank? will return to New York this summer, with performances beginning July 24, 2025, at the SoHo Playhouse, with opening night set for August 4, for a limited run through September 13, 2025.



In a desperate attempt to prove they can think about someone other than themself, Morgan Bassichis turns to the work of queer comedian, musician, and performance artist Frank Maya. Maya was among the first out gay comedians on network television and on the precipice of mainstream success before he died from AIDS-related complications in 1995. This new “solo” performance humbly attempts to ensure Maya’s legacy is no longer overlooked while finally resolving the bottomless queer search for fame, father figures, and laughter in times of crisis.



"I feel overjoyed to get to introduce new audiences to the work of one of our queer artistic ancestors, Frank Maya,” said Morgan Bassichis. “And I really hope people take away a strong sense of liking me.”



"I am so excited to spend the summer converting as much of New York City as possible into Morgan Bassichis superfans, as I have been since my very first exposure to their work,” shared Sam Pinkleton. “Despite what my therapist says, I do believe Morgan may just be the hero we are all looking for right now."



Morgan Bassichis (they/them) is a comedian, artist, and writer who has been described as “fiercely hilarious” by The New Yorker and "I think an actor but hasn't been in anything" by their father. Morgan's performances have been presented by MoMA PS1, Whitney Museum, New Museum, The Kitchen, REDCAT, Portland Institute for Contemporary Art, and Danspace Project. Recent shows include A Crowded Field (Abrons Arts Center, 2023) and Questions to Ask Beforehand (Bridget Donahue, 2022). They are the author of The Odd Years and co-editor of Questions to Ask Before Your Bat Mitzvah, both published by Wendy’s Subway. An exhibition of Morgan's work, More Little Ditties, was co-presented in 2023 by the Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts at Harvard University and the Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University.



Sam Pinkleton is a Tony Award-winning director, choreographer, and gay person. His work as a director includes Oh, Mary! on Broadway (2025 Tony Award) and downtown, as well as Josh Sharp’s ta-da! at the Greenwich House Theater, Noah Diaz’s You Will Get Sick (Roundabout), The Wizard of Oz (ACT), Elizabeth Swados’ Runaways (Encores/Shakespeare in the Park), Head Over Heels (with Jenny Koons), La Cage Aux Folles at Pasadena Playhouse, and Untitled DanceShowPartyThing (with Ani Taj - Virgin Voyages). Highlights of his work as a choreographer include Stephen Sondheim’s final musical Here We Are at The Shed and The National Theater (UK), Jeanine Tesori and David Henry Hwang’s Soft Power (The Public/CTG), and numerous shows on Broadway including Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Macbeth; and Machinal. Film/TV includes “Dying For Sex” and the musical The End, starring Tilda Swinton.



Can I Be Frank? was originally developed and produced at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club.



The performance schedule for Can I Be Frank? is as follows: Monday - Friday at 7pm, and Saturday at 5pm and 8pm. Exceptions: there will be an added performance Sunday August 31 at 5pm, and no performance Monday September 1.

