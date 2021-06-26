CAMP MORNING WOOD Extends Its Run Through The Summer

Producers announced today that the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway comedy musical, Camp Morning Wood: A Very Naked Musical will extend its limited run for a second time with performances continuing through the summer.

Pride weekend performances will include special guest hosts The Blair Bitch (Saturday 6/26 at 11 PM) and Sutton Lee Seymour (Sunday 6/27 at 6 PM) and Pride-themed after parties immediately following performances. The musical will resume performances on Friday, July 16, 2021with weekly performances on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30 PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 5 PM. Starting in August 2021, the performance schedule will shift to Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:30 PM and Saturdays and Sundays at 5 PM. Throughout the summer, once monthly "After Dark" performances will take place on select Saturdays at 11 PM. Camp Morning Wood: A Very Naked Musical plays at the Asylum Theatre (307 W 26th Street) and, as the title implies, features a tremendous amount of nudity.

Conceived and directed by Marc Eardley, Camp Morning Wood features a book and lyrics by Jay Falzone, music by Trent Jeffords, Derrick Byars, Matt Gumley and Jeff Thomson with arrangements and orchestrations by Gumley and Jeffords. A wild mix between The Wizard of Oz and Rocky Horror, Camp Morning Wood tells the story of Randy, who - at a crossroads in his life after a hellish 30th birthday - finds himself at the front gate of a humble nudist camp. The camp itself is also at a crossroads - besieged by a tyrannical, right-wing Christian senator who threatens its closure. Randy is immediately thrust into a weekend adventure of titillating tunes, quirky campers, and deep soul-searching. Together, Randy and the campers seek out a solution to save the camp and accept each other.

The cast of Camp Morning Wood features Thomas Delgado, Da'Merius Ford, Chris Ogren, Sean Stephens, Shelton Lindsay, Anthony Logan Cole, and Brady Vigness.

All cast members, crew members, and staff of the Aslyum Theater are fully vaccinated.

Camp Morning Wood features scenic design by Aubrey Weeks, lighting design by Zach Pizza, projection design by Scott Leff, costume and prop design by Stephen Smith, choreography by Jashiro Dean, musical direction by Rachel Kaufman, General management by Lyle Sterne, stage management by Kyra Bowie, and casting by RJ Magee.

Tickets for Camp Morning Wood are $60 each and are available online at: campmorningwoodthemusical.com.