CABLE STREET Set for International Debut at 59E59 Theaters in April 2026

Following rave five-star reviews, the musical Cable Street will make its international debut in New York this spring, opening the Brits Off Broadway season at 59E59 Theaters. A pivotal milestone for one of the most celebrated new British musicals in recent years, the production brings its award-nominated London cast and creative team from Marylebone Theatre for a highly anticipated international premiere. Performances run Sunday 26th April 2026 – Sunday 24th May 2026.

Cable Street will open the 2026 season of Brits Off Broadway, telling the powerful true story of London's diverse communities who united to stand against the rise of fascism in 1930s East London, as Jews, Irish dockers, trade unionists, communists and ordinary locals, more than one hundred thousand strong, came together to defend the street they called home. This urgent and deeply resonant story speaks directly to contemporary questions of division, identity and solidarity.

Returning from the original Cable Street run at Southwark Playhouse is Olivier Award nominee Debbie Chazen (Murder on the Orient Express; Jews. In Their Own Words) reprising her role as Kathleen. Ethan Pascal Peters (Muriel's Wedding; Nerds) returns as Moishe, with Max Alexander Taylor (Jesus Christ Superstar; Precipice) once again playing Sean. Aoife Mac Namara (Sleeping Beauty) returns as Orlaith, and Jez Unwin (Groundhog Day; The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe) reprises his role of Yitzhak and Steve.

Performing as Mairead is Lizzy Rose Esin Kelly (The Lightning Thief; Little Shop of Horrors), joined by Isaac Gryn (Stranger Things: The First Shadow; The Tattooist of Auschwitz) as Sammy, and Barney Wilkinson (Stranger Things: The First Shadow; Bonnie & Clyde) as Ron. Olivier Award nominated Preeya Kalidas (Everybody's Talking About Jamie; IF THEN) will appear as Edie and Elizabeth, with Romona Lewis Malley (Clueless; Malpractice) joining the cast as Rosa. Michali Dantes (Jesus Christ Superstar) joins the ensemble alongside Annie Majin (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812), while Natalie Elisha Welsh (A Midsummer Night's Dream) plays Rachel.

Shining a light on a vital chapter of London's history, Cable Street features music and lyrics by multi-award-winning composer Tim Gilvin (Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch; The Jingleclaw) with a book by Alex Kanefsky (All For Your Delight; The Boy and the Mermaid). The production is directed by Adam Lenson (Public Domain; The Rink), with musical supervision by Tamara Saringer (Clueless; Two Strangers Carry a Cake Across New York). Cable Street is produced by Dylan Schlosberg for 10 to 4 Productions, with Neil Marcus serving as Associate Producer.

Producer Dylan Schlosberg comments, “We're honoured to have been invited to showcase Cable Street at Brits Off Broadway this year. Though rooted in 1930s London, its themes feel unmistakably current and I'm confident New York audiences will feel that.”