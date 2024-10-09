Bryce Pinkham, Bebe Nicole Simpson, and More Will Perform at Hudson Valley Shakespeare's 2024 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hudson Valley Shakespeare has announced performers for the 2024 Gala, The Future Is Now, which will take place on Sunday October 13, 2024 at 4:45pm at The Garrison (2015 US 9). The Gala will celebrate the beginning of construction on the theater’s new, permanent home, and the opportunities that the structure will provide for the company as it embarks on this new chapter. Proceeds from the event will support HVS’s artistic and educational programming.

This year’s gala will feature performances from Grammy and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder), Grammy Award nominee Rona Siddiqui (A Strange Loop), and Bebe Nicole Simpson (HVS’s Into the Woods, CATS: The Jellicle Ball). Julie Ann Emery (“Better Call Saul”) will present the Artist Award to Carrie Preston. The event will also feature a sneak peek at the 2025 season programming, which will include a favorite Shakespearecomedy and a beloved Off-Broadway musical.

The gala will honor Emmy Award winner, Hudson Valley resident, and HVS champion Carrie Preston (“Elsbeth,” “The Good Wife”) for her remarkable contributions to the arts, and HVS Board Member Patricia King with the Marit and Lars Kulleseid Award, honoring inspiring leadership in service of the Hudson ValleyShakespeare’s mission. The two honorees share a special connection through the genre of murder mystery, as Preston is the star of “Elsbeth” on CBS, and King writes mystery novels under the pen name of Annamaria Alfieri.

The 2024 Gala committee includes Co-Chairs Heidi Ettinger, Pepper Evans and Bob Lieber, Steven L. Holley, and Dan Kramer and Judy Mogul; Vice-Chairs Robin and Ralph Arditi, Natalie Fishman, Heather and Derrick Hopkins, Chip Loewenson and Susan Brune, and Laura Jean Wilson and Mark Menting; and Committee Members Marie Fabian and Genie Cesar-Fabian, Debby and Rocco Landesman, Frederic C. Rich, Ned Whitney and Martha Howell, andChristine Wong Lent and Paul D. Lent.

Table reservations and single ticket purchases can be made online here or by reaching out to Stephanie Paul, Interim Director of Development atSpaul@hvshakespeare.org or 845-809-4339.

This special evening will feature a Live auction, featuring Nicho Lowry of Swann Auction House and PBS’s Antiques Road Show. Items include a one-week stay in a penthouse with a view in Florence, Italy; a cabaret performance in your home featuring HVS actors; a walk-on role in a 2025 summer production; an exclusive round of golf at Hudson National; a private dinner or event at The Valley Table; and much more.

Last month, HVS broke ground on its new home, which will center around the first purpose-built LEED Platinum theater in the United States and includes a comprehensive design for a sustainable site with extensive green space and rewilding across the 98-acre campus that was recently gifted to the company by philanthropist Chris Davis. Designed by architecture and urban design practice Studio Gang, and featuring landscape design by Nelson Byrd Woltz, the 13,850 square foot venue design will serve as a permanent home for HVS, the beloved New York theater company known for its sweeping open-air productions of classics and new works that are set against the backdrop of the Hudson River and the surrounding landscape. The new structure is the centerpiece of HVS’s commitment to sustainability and responsible stewardship of the campus.

Comments