Brogan Nelson In FASCINATING RHYTHM to be Presented at AMT Theater

The performance will take place on September 19th.

By: Jun. 20, 2025
Brogan Nelson In FASCINATING RHYTHM to be Presented at AMT Theater Image
On September 19th at AMT Theater will present rising star Brogan Nelson in her debut solo cabaret: Fascinating Rhythm-An Evening of Jazz and Musical Theater Classics.

The show will feature iconic songs from the twin worlds of jazz and Broadway and will be filled with laughs, soaring power ballads, and epic duets featuring a few special guests.

Hailing from Canada, Nelson recently landed in New York and starred as the lead role of Tammy in AMT's Off Broadway musical comedy "Upside Down" where she was termed "electric" and "exciting". She has previously performed in New York at the popular venues 54 Below and The Green Room 42.



