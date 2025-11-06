Bret Adams & Paul Reisch Foundation Reveals 2025 Idea Award Recipients

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bret Adams & Paul Reisch Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2025 Idea Awards for Theatre, recognizing adventurous new voices in playwriting and musical theatre alongside the visionary playwrights who have shaped the field.

The Tooth of Time Distinguished Career Award will be presented to Ellen Maddow (Triplicity, Shimmer and Herringbone), honoring a playwright whose career reflects a sustained commitment to idea-driven work. Maddow will receive a $25,000 prize.

The Ollie New Play Award will go to C.A. Johnson, playwright of All the Natalie Portmans, in recognition of an emerging writer whose original voice reflects bold and expansive theatrical ideas.

Two Vivace Musical Theatre Awards will also be presented: one to Erin Markey (A Ride on the Irish Cream) and another to Piper Hill, each accompanied by a $25,000 award.

All six honorees will receive a unique stone statuette hand-carved by sculptor Bruce Ostler.

The 2025 Idea Awards will be presented at a private ceremony on Friday, November 19, 2025, at The Laurie Beechman Theater at the West Bank Café. The event will include live performances by this year’s Vivace Award recipients.

Founded in honor of theatrical agent Bret Adams and his partner Dr. Paul Reisch, the Foundation supports playwrights and musical theatre artists creating expansive, idea-driven works. Adams’ distinguished career as an agent encompassed clients such as Phylicia Rashad, Judy Kaye, Ossie Davis, Sherman Hemsley, Christine Ebersole, Kathleen Marshall, André De Shields, and Kathy Bates.

Nominations for the Foundation’s awards are accepted exclusively from its Board of Artistic Advisors. More information is available at BretnPaulFoundation.org.