Bill Irwin's ON BECKETT to Have Return Summer Engagement at Irish Repertory Theatre

Irish Repertory Theatre and Octopus Theatricals will present Bill Irwin's award-winning On Beckett for a limited summer engagement. Conceived and performed by Tony Award winner Bill Irwin (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), On Beckett explores the writings of Nobel Prize winner Samuel Beckett (Waiting for Godot, Endgame) and will begin performances on July 10, 2024, at Irish Repertory Theatre on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, with an opening night set for July 11 for a limited run through August 4, 2024.



Bill Irwin still can’t escape Samuel Beckett. The MacArthur Fellow has spent a lifetime captivated by the Irish writer’s language. In this intimate 90-minute evening, Irwin will explore a performer’s relationship with Beckett, mining the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor. Irwin’s approach to the comic, the tragic, and every side of Beckett’s work—including Waiting for Godot, Texts for Nothing, and more—will allow audiences to experience the language in compelling new ways. Whether you’re encountering the Nobel Prize winner’s writing for the first time or building on a body of Beckett knowledge, this dynamic showcase is not to be missed.

On Beckett premiered at the Irish Repertory Theatre in 2018 to wide acclaim, winning a special Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Alternative Theatrical Experience. Previous iterations of On Beckett have been performed at the American Conservatory Theater (ACT) in San Francisco and workshopped at the Vineyard Theatre in New York and Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle. Irwin recently starred in Irish Rep's much-lauded production of Samuel Beckett’s Endgame, directed by Ciarán O’Reilly. His performance earned him nominations for the Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Lead Performer.



The creative team for On Beckett includes set designer Charlie Corcoran (The Friel Project), costume consultant Martha Hally (The Seafarer), lighting designer Michael Gottlieb (The Friel Project) and sound designer M. Florian Staab (Endgame). Luner Eclipse Productions is the Tour Production Manager.



The performance schedule for On Beckett is as follows: Wednesdays at 2pm and 7pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm; and Sundays at 3pm.



Tickets to On Beckett begin at $60 and are available now through Irish Rep’s box office at 212-727-2737 or online at irishrep.org.



