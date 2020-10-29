BWW TV: Out Of the Box Theatrics Releases a Get out the Vote Virtual Rally Video

Liz Flemming and Kelly Kirkley shared: “This election is truly life and death; it is not an option to stand by and assume this is not our fight,"

Out of the Box Theatrics is presenting a virtual get out the vote rally. In honor of the late Congressman John Lewis, whose contributions to the fight for justice and equality are innumerable.

See the video below!

2020 saw thousands hitting the streets, adorned with revolutionary slogans, signs and clothing to peacefully protest and demand justice and the rectification of a failed system. Always a platform for progress and change, OOTB utilized members of its staff and community in the rally video to encourage people to make their voice heard and vote.

In a joint statement from OOTB's Founding Producing Artistic Director Liz Flemming and OOTB Inclusivity Director Kelly Kirkley:

"This election is truly life and death; it is not an option to stand by and assume this is not our fight.

As astute artists and responsible citizens, we know we must exercise our right to vote if we plan to put action to our rhetoric. Hence, our work is not yet done."

To learn more about ways to #makeaplantovote visit a??https://www.vote.org/ The rally video is edited by DimlyWit Productions

