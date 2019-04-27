BWW Review: INSTRUCTIONS FOR AMERICAN SERVICEMEN IN BRITAIN is a Theatrical Treat

Have some fun and see the US premiere of Instructions for American Servicemen in Britain, a hilarious and inventive play now being performed at 59E59 Theaters through Sunday, May 12. It has been adapted with permission from the Bodleian Library's publication, "Instructions for American Servicemen, 1942." The show is written by Dan March, Matt Sheahan, James Millard, and John Walton. Directed by Walton, it features the acting talents of March, Sheahan and Millard. This production will keep you entertained and amused from the first minute to the last. Instructions for American Servicemen in Britain kicks off the Theaters' "Brits Off-Broadway" festival of shows. See it while you can!

It is the height of WWII and a group of recruits from the United States recently arrived in Great Britain as members of the Allied forces. Tasked to work together, there are clear cultural divides between the British and the Americans. It is necessary for those in charge to school the troops about life overseas. The show's format is very clever. Three military experts address the audience as though they are the servicemen. The officers' explanations of cultural norms in is hilarious and includes everything from pub etiquette and the game of cricket to figures of speech and foodstuffs.

The three-person cast is remarkable with their spirited presentations and comedic talents. The include American Officers, Dan March in the role of Colonel Atwood and James Millard as Lieutenant Schultz. Matt Sheahan portrays British Officer, Major Gibbons. These three actors master the play's quick, witty dialogue and quirky characters. Audiences will love the absurd moments that include March's description of British geography, Sheahan's explanation of the British monetary system, Millard's portrayal as Major Gibbons mother, and so much more. We don't want to give away all the surprises, but there's even a bit of audience participation.

The Creative Team has done a top job of setting the scene for the show. They include set and costume design by Martin Thomas; sound design by Jon McLeod; movement support by Sam Fogell; accent support by Stacey Jenson and writing support by Freddie Machin. The Production Stage Manager is Sean Francis Patrick.

Instructions for American Servicemen in Britain is a rare theatrical treat. It is on stage at 59E59 Theaters for a limited engagement and we know that Broadwayworld readers will enjoy it.



Instructions for American Servicemen in Britain is produced by Fol Espoir in association with Jermyn Street Theatre and The Real MacGuffins, The show runs for 1 hour and 45 minutes with one intermission. It is being performed for a limited engagement through Sunday, May 12. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7:15 PM; Saturday at 2:15 PM & 7:15 PM; and Sunday at 2:15 PM. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). Single tickets are $25 - $35 ($24.50 for 59E59 Members). To purchase tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit https://www.59e59.org/.

Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafulli





