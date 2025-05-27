BREAKIN' NYC to Have Return Engagement at Theater 555 This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BREAKIN’ NYC will have a return engagement in NYC this summer! BREAKIN' NYC is a journey through the Heart/beat of Hip-Hop – from the streets of the Bronx to at the Olympic games - envision Stomp and Blue Man Group, but in Hip Hop dance!

Performances will begin on Friday evening, June 13 at 7:30pm. Opening Night is scheduled for Sunday, June 22 at off-Broadway's Theater 555. The show is scheduled to run through July 27, 2025.

BREAKIN' NYC is a high-energy journey through seven iconic dance styles — from Break Dancing to Lite Feet, Poppin’, Lockin’, House, Body Percussion, Crump and Freestyle — all brought to life by 10 dynamic dancers. An MC guides the story of Hip Hop’s rise from the streets of the Bronx to the global stage, while the music keeps the beats thumping and the audience moving. Think of Stomp, but in dance!

"The idea for a break dance musical, along the lines of the long running Stomp, has been in my head for 25 years”, states Producer Eric Krebs. “When my grandchildren saw the Break Dancing events at the 2024 Olympics, they imitated it all with great joy and physical creativity. I decided it was time to try to make this show happen. We presented 20 performances during the holiday break at the end of last year, and it was an amazing success. It attracted audience members of all kinds...a true representation of our wonderful multi ethnic, multi racial culture. At the curtain call, audience members are invited to an on-stage "battle" to "show their stuff" to the beat of the music. Within a minute, the audience is standing and cheering."

“BREAKIN’ NYC is a heartfelt tribute to the culture that saved my life—hip-hop. It’s also an amazing opportunity to spotlight the stories of dancers who are too often overlooked or pushed to the background.” – Angel Kaba.

Directed and choreographed by Angel Kaba, the 10-member cast of dancers is Jihad Aly, Messiah Brown, Justin S. Herbin, Choung Woo Hyun, Irina Brigita Laiciu, Adrian Theodor Martin, Kayla Muchotrigo, Rafaela Oliveira, and Nicholas Porter.. Ajalé Olaseni Coard is the Host/MC.

The Production Team is Peter Feuchtwanger (set design and production supervisor, Joan Racho-Jansen (lighting design) and Brian Westmoreland (production stage manager). Elodie Dufroux is Assistant Choreographer.

Tickets are $29-$59 (Premium seats are $89). For full schedule and ticket purchase go to theater555.venuetix.com.

BREAKIN’ NYC will play the following performance schedule:Thursdays at 2:00pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:00 pm and 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm and 5:00pm.

