BLOCKBUSTER GUY Opens At Frigid New York

At one time Blockbuster Video was a staple of daily life for all Americans. We all loved Blockbuster Video growing up and going with our families choosing the videos to rent. Mark Levy grew up as an outcast and became a movie nerd. So much so, that he worked at Blockbuster Video in college in small town Florida. Experience the highs and lows of choosing escapism and DVDs and what movies can do to someone in this hilarious new storytelling show.

"All my life,I have been a die hard movie nerd" says Levy, "I have always wanted to share my stories of my time working at Blockbuster Video and my love of movies". This new solo show, opening February 21st at Under St Marks Theatre (94 St Marks Place), hopes to capture the vibes and feels of experiencing Blockbuster Video during its peak. "I worked there from 2004-2007, arguably the last peak of Blockbuster, also when they could've bought Netflix, which would've been interesting looking back on it"

"Blockbuster Guy' deals with the escapism we all feel when we go to the movies and how movies help us cope with growing up strange...also this play is hilarious" says Keim. Levy and Keim, an award winning team ("...Waiting" in 2017 at Planet Connections Theatre Festivity) have teamed up now for their 5th collaboration and are excited to show this revised version after an extremely successful run at SOLOCOM in November. "We took the feedback we got and expanded upon that to make the show where it is today" says Levy. "We have found some very interesting ways to tell this story and make it feel like way more than every other solo show by amping up the humor

Levy returns to Frigid Festival in 2020 after successful runs of "All is Fine in Sunny Florida!" (2016), "Lenny Bruce is Not Afraid" (2018 also directed by Keim), and "CC: You in Hell!" (2019)

"Blockbuster Guy" opens February 21st at 5:30 pm and runs February 28th at 8:50pm, March 1st at 3:30pm, March 4th at 10:30pm and concludes on March 7th at 2:10pm. tickets available at https://www.frigid.nyc/events/blockbusterguy





