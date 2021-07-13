BLINDNESS Begins Final Two Weeks at the Daryl Roth Theatre

Just two weeks remain to experience Blindness, the acclaimed Donmar Warehouse production of Nobel Prize-winner José Saramago's dystopian novel by Tony Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens and directed by Walter Meierjohann, at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street at Union Square East). The production was one of the first performing arts events to re-open in New York City this spring and will end its run on Sunday, July 25.

Through spell-binding storytelling narrated by Olivier Award winner Juliet Stevenson and state of the art design, Blindness unveils the gripping story of a world changed forever, reminding us that from the darkness, we will all emerge stronger.

The creative team for Blindness includes Ben and Max Ringham (sound designers), Lizzie Clachan (designer), Jessica Hung Han Yun (lighting designer), Markus Potter (US associate director), Chris Cronin (US associate sound designer), Gina Scherr (US associate lighting designer), Professor Hannah Thompson (UK production consultant), and Sara Aniqah Malik (UK resident assistant director).

In New York, Blindness is produced by Daryl Roth, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Bergère, Tom Tuft, No Guarantees, and Gabrielle Palitz/Jack Lane.

Blindness runs approximately 70 minutes with no intermission and is recommended for ages 15+.

