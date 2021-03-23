BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES Available to Stream This Friday

Broadway On Demand will present Jessica Sherr's one-woman production, Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies, directed by Drama Desk Award winner Karen Carpenter (Love Loss and What I Wore) during Women's History Month, premiering this Friday, March 26 at 8:00 PM ET.

In the 90-minute Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies Jessica Sherr ("Claws," "Blue Bloods," "Cloak & Dagger" BC) channels 31-year-old Bette Davis' fight against the male-dominated studio system. On the night of the 1939 Oscars, Bette Davis returns home knowing she's to lose Best Actress to Vivien Leigh's Scarlett O'Hara, because the press has leaked the winners. Miss Davis takes us on the bumpy ride of her tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actress fights her way through the studio system to the top. Witness Bette triumph over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts.

See what happens when someone who always wins...loses.

Through conversations with her mother Ruthie, her friendship with Olivia de Havilland, stories about her love affair with William Wyler, her four failed marriages, her unpleasant relationship with her daughter, ageism in Hollywood, and her feelings of regret about her groundbreaking court case with Warner Brothers (which she lost), we experience Bette's most defining moments and her at her most vulnerable.

Written and performed by Sherr, Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies had its international debut at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival and a successful 4-week run in Chicago.

Premiere tickets are $21.45 and can be purchased at BroadwayOnDemand.com.

Following the March 26 premiere, Bette Davis Ain't for Sissies will be available On Demand through April 26, 2021 at $21.45 per ticket.