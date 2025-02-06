BECKETT BRIEFS Featuring F. Murray Abraham Extended at Irish Rep

Irish Repertory Theatre will present a one-week extension for Beckett Briefs, three short plays by Samuel Beckett and directed by Ciarán O’Reilly. Beckett Briefs began previews January 15, 2025, and opened January 26 on Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage. Originally set to close March 9, the show will now play through March 16, 2025.



Three short plays by Samuel Beckett that run the gamut of existence from birth to the afterlife, presented on a single bill.



Not I – “Practically speechless…. all her days.”

A non-verbal woman, who was abandoned by her parents at birth and lives an uneventful life until the age of 70, suddenly hears voices and realizes it’s herself speaking.



Not I features Sarah Street (Molly Sweeney).



Play – “We were not long together when she smelt a rat.”

Eternally together in the afterlife and locked in their urns, a man, his wife, and his mistress relay the sordid details of their love triangle.



Play features Roger Dominic Casey (Aristocrats), Kate Forbes (A Touch of the Poet), and Sarah Street.



Krapp’s Last Tape – “Perhaps my best years are gone…But I wouldn’t want them back. Not with the fire in me now. No, I wouldn’t want them back”

Krapp, an aged man, reviews his life with the assistance of his younger self heard on autobiographical tape recordings.



Krapp’s Last Tape features Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus).



Beckett Briefs features scenic design by Charlie Corcoran (On Beckett), costume design by Orla Long (The Beacon), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (A Child’s Christmas in Wales), sound design by M. Florian Staab (Philadelphia, Here I Come!), and sound design & original music by Tony Award winner Ryan Rumery (Stereophonic). Jeff Davolt (The Dead, 1904) is the Production Stage Manager, and Shanna Allison (The Saviour) is the Assistant Stage Manager.



The performance schedule for Beckett Briefs is as follows: Wednesday-Saturday at 7pm; Wednesdays & Saturdays at 2pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be an added performance on Tuesday March 11 at 7pm.

