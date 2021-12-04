B-BOY BLUES: THE PLAY Opens With Sold-Out Performances

B-Boy Blues: The Play opened with sold-out performances for its off-Broadway debut at the Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre/47th Street Theatre in Manhattan. Starring Damone Williams and Jaidus Mondesir, this limited engagement, produced by Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF) in association with It's All Jood, Inc., runs through December 11.

Where class and Culture Clash when a journalist and a homeboy bike messenger fall in love, B-Boy Blues is based on James Earl Hardy's groundbreaking, best-selling novel series, praised as the first gay hip-hop love story. The book was first adapted for the stage in 2013 at the Downtown Urban Arts Festival.

B-Boy Blues: The Play is supported, in part, by funding from the New York City Council's Coalition of Theaters of Color Initiative, administered by the Department of Cultural Affairs, and New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) Restart NY: Rapid Live Performance grants program.

B-Boy Blues: The Play is sold-out for December 3, 4 and 11. A limited number of tickets are available for December 10 with a showtime at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 and on sale at EventBrite.com. The Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre/47th Street Theatre is located at 304 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036. For more info visit duafnyc.com.