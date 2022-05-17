Auditions for TOMATOES GOT TALENT Contest Set for June at The Triad Theatre

Auditions for this year's 8th annual "Tomatoes Got Talent" contest will take place at The Triad Theatre, 158 West 72nd Street, on Saturday June 4, from 10am to 1pm. Open to talented women over 40 who have made their marks and their livings outside of the entertainment world, "Tomatoes Got Talent," is co-produced and hosted by Randie Levine-Miller. From this year's crop of talent, 12 finalists will be selected to compete for the coveted title of Top Tomato in a show taking place at The Triad, on Tuesday October 11 at 7pm. To enter online visit www.thethreetomatoes.com The application deadline is June 2. Entry fees are $25, which are donated the New York chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Extraordinary women from all over the Tri-State area (and from out-of-state as well) have shared their talents in what is now an expanding array of performing arts styles and disciplines. "As the reputation for the contest has grown," says Levine-Miller, "we continue to attract women with wonderful and surprising talents. Singers, musicians, and comics are signing up, thrilled to have the chance to share their passion with others." Many started out to be performers, but segued into other careers, including doctors, psychologists, lawyers, corporate executives, teachers and entrepreneurs, to name a few.

The current champion -- singer Robin Lyon Gardiner, a full-time real estate broker -- earned a prize package worth over $5,000 in last year's contest in October. Several participants and winners have used the contest jump-start professional and semi-professional careers. Susan Mack an emerging bright star in New York cabaret scene has been nominated for a MAC best female vocalist award in 2019, and again this year for her "Music in the Air" show at Birdland. Tomatoes Got Talent alumi Angela Leone and Sheree Sano (the 2018 winner) also were 2019 MAC Award nominees, and Teresa Fischer was awarded the 2019 MAC Hanson Award. The 2019 runner-up Taffy Jaffe, a retired psychotherapist and current standup comedian, recently appeared on America's Got Talent.

Sponsored by the women's lifestyle media company www.Thethreetomatoes.com , "Tomatoes Got Talent" is co-produced by its publisher Cheryl Benton. The rousing and spirited contest finals, emceed by Levine-Miller, are judged by a blue ribbon panel consisting of notable veteran performers and Broadway insiders. The show's music director is Paul Chamlin.

Levine-Miller has produced, hosted and entertained at countless star-studded musical entertainment events. Her regular "Randie's Roundtables" at Sardi's, (and now virtually as well), bring together theater insiders and major stars, for story-filled off-the-record lunches. (These are by invitation only.) Her theater column, "Broadway Babe," distributed by www.thethreetomatoes.com consistently uncovers amazing clips, secrets, and insights about major stars past and present, to which she adds her own often hilarious anecdotes.

Contest co-creator Cheryl Benton is growing the Thethreetomatoes franchise to include book publishing and special events. Through the popular online newsletter on Thethreetomatoes.com ("The Insider's Website for Women Who Aren't Kids)" she cheers women of all walks and ages to reach for new heights and experience new possibilities and adventures.

