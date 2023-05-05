Audible Extends Run of SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS Ahead Of Opening Night

Audible Theater has announced an extension for Michael Cruz Kayne's self-authored show Sorry For Your Loss, directed by Josh Sharp. Due to demand, the production will now run through Saturday, June 10 at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York. Sorry For Your Loss will also be recorded and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

This seven-week limited engagement will officially open Monday, May 8. Sorry For Your Loss continues Audible Theater's fifth season of shows at the Minetta Lane.

Like all the world's most insightful theatrical works, it began with a tweet. On the tenth anniversary of a profound loss, comedian Michael Cruz Kayne felt compelled to describe his feelings of grief in 140 characters or less. Much to his surprise, hundreds of thousands came back with shows of support from all corners of the globe. Overwhelmed by the response, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer and host of A Good Cry created Sorry for Your Loss, a sidesplitting, heartrending look at life-and death. This powerfully personal world premiere cuts through the platitudes, directly reaching out to anyone who has ever experienced loss-or will. So... everyone.

The creative team for Sorry For Your Loss includes Josh Sharp (director), Brett Banakis (scenic design), Rodrigo Muñoz (costume design), Cha See (lighting design), Connor Wang (sound design), and Aaron Rhyne (projection design). Garrett Kerr is Production Stage Manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Jonathan Whitton.

Audible Theater is pleased to offer several post-show talkback events throughout the run of Sorry For Your Loss that reflect the themes of the show:

· Thursday, May 11: a conversation with Michael Cruz Kayne and Josh Sharp, moderated by CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Faith Salie and hosted in partnership with New York City Tourism + Conventions' It's Time for Culture

Friday, May 12: a conversation in partnership with Experience Camps with Brie Overton, Chief Clinical Officer; Dan Wolfson, a Clinical Director for Experience Camps; and Jesse Moss, Senior Marketing Manager at Experience Camps

Friday, May 19: a conversation in partnership with Experience Camps with Dan Wolfson, a Clinical Director for Experience Camps; and Victoria Grinman, a Grief Specialist for Experience Camps

Michael Cruz Kayne is a comedian, actor and writer based in NYC. He is currently a staff writer on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where his work has earned him a Peabody Award, a WGA Award and three Emmy nominations. Acting credits include HBO's "The White House Plumbers" and "High Maintenance," as well as Apple TV's "Severance" and "Helpsters," among others. Michael also has a Signal Award-winning and Webby-nominated podcast about grief, A Good Cry, with notable guests that include Stephen Colbert, Nicole Byer, Joel Kim Booster and Nora McInerny.

Josh Sharp (Director) is a Brooklyn based comedian. He has been featured on "Ziwe" (Showtime), "Search Party" (HBOMax), "2 Dope Queens" (HBO), "The Opposition with Jordan Klepper" (Comedy Central), and "At Home With Amy Sedaris" (TruTV). He wrote and starred in the upcoming a24 feature film f-ing Identical Twins.