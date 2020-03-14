Art House's WHEN WE WENT ELECTRONIC Postponed

Art House has postponed its upcoming production of When We Went Electronic.

They have released the following statement:

We care about the health and safety of our audiences and artists and we believe it's in the best interest of the greater good to suspend current programming. We will continue to monitor the situation and let you know when we can bring back the 12 performances of this fantastic play. In the meantime, we hope you take good care of yourselves both physically and mentally.

If you have already purchased a ticket to the show, there are three options for what to do:

1) We can offer you a refund.

2) We can give you a credit to the show for when we bring it back.

3) You can donate your ticket to Art House, fully tax-deductible.

Please email info@arthouseproductions.org and let us know what option you're choosing.

We are working creatively here at Art House to bring you digital content for this downtime. We'll be in touch soon with what that looks like. While the doors to our physical space might be temporarily closed, we will be here in the digital space as a source of strength, creativity, humor, and light for when you're feeling you need a bit of inspiration and affirmation.







