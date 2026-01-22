Ars Nova to Honor Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang at Nova Ball

The Nova Ball will feature a cocktail party followed by dinner and a show packed with surprises, Ars Nova style.
Ars Nova will honor Ars Nova alumni and Las Culturistas hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang at Nova Ball, Ars Nova’s annual benefit-turned-party of the season.
Nova Ball is Ars Nova’s biggest fundraising event of the season — a collision of live performance, immersive spectacle, and all-out revelry. This star-studded event will take place on Monday, March 9, 2026 at City Winery in Manhattan.
Nova Ball will begin at 6:30pm with a cocktail party followed by dinner and a show packed with surprises, Ars Nova style. Proceeds from the event, which also includes a live auction, support Ars Novaʼs extensive new work development programs and world premiere productions, helping to propel the company into its third decade. Individual tickets begin at $1,500 and tables of ten begin at $15,000, which can be purchased online. Sponsorships and journal ads are also available for purchase.
The Host Committee includes 3 Arts, Salman & Vienn Al-Rashid, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Judy & Brian Bedol, Carlee Briglia & Mike Lavoie, Nicole Brodeur & Alex Payne, Greg Corradetti & Pedro Perez, Deutsche Bank, Jason Eagan & Zach Shaffer, Victor Edozien & Mickey Kittredge, Patricia Glaser & Sam Mudie, Rebecca Gold & Shira Milikowsky, Mandy Hackett, Tina & Steve Johnston, Jason Kemper & Thor Perplies, Lauren Leyden, Eva Price, Gigi Pritzker, Purrington Moody Weil LLP, Doug & Debbie Rappaport, Nancy Rose & John Kimelman, Schreck Rose Dapello Berlin & Dunham, Maggie Gold Seelig / MGS Group Real Estate, Alexandra Shiva & Jonathan Marc Sherman, United Talent Agency, and Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew & Mark Clemens. Committee in formation.
