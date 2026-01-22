Ars Nova to Honor Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang at Nova Ball

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ars Nova will honor Ars Nova alumni and Las Culturistas hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang at Nova Ball, Ars Nova’s annual benefit-turned-party of the season.

Nova Ball is Ars Nova’s biggest fundraising event of the season — a collision of live performance, immersive spectacle, and all-out revelry. This star-studded event will take place on Monday, March 9, 2026 at City Winery in Manhattan.

Nova Ball will begin at 6:30pm with a cocktail party followed by dinner and a show packed with surprises, Ars Nova style. Proceeds from the event, which also includes a live auction, support Ars Novaʼs extensive new work development programs and world premiere productions, helping to propel the company into its third decade. Individual tickets begin at $1,500 and tables of ten begin at $15,000, which can be purchased online. Sponsorships and journal ads are also available for purchase.