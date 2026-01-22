 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Ars Nova to Honor Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang at Nova Ball

The Nova Ball will feature a cocktail party followed by dinner and a show packed with surprises, Ars Nova style.

By: Jan. 22, 2026
Ars Nova to Honor Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang at Nova Ball Image

Ars Nova will honor Ars Nova alumni  and Las Culturistas hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang at Nova Ball, Ars Nova’s annual benefit-turned-party of the season.

Nova Ball is Ars Nova’s biggest fundraising event of the season — a collision of live performance, immersive spectacle, and all-out revelry. This star-studded event will take place on Monday, March 9, 2026 at City Winery in Manhattan.

Nova Ball will begin at 6:30pm with a cocktail party followed by dinner and a show packed with surprises, Ars Nova style. Proceeds from the event, which also includes a live auction, support Ars Novaʼs extensive new work development programs and world premiere productions, helping to propel the company into its third decade. Individual tickets begin at $1,500 and tables of ten begin at $15,000, which can be purchased online. Sponsorships and journal ads are also available for purchase.

The Host Committee includes 3 Arts, Salman & Vienn Al-Rashid, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Judy & Brian Bedol, Carlee Briglia & Mike Lavoie, Nicole Brodeur & Alex Payne, Greg Corradetti & Pedro Perez, Deutsche Bank, Jason Eagan & Zach Shaffer, Victor Edozien & Mickey Kittredge, Patricia Glaser & Sam Mudie, Rebecca Gold & Shira Milikowsky, Mandy Hackett, Tina & Steve Johnston, Jason Kemper & Thor Perplies, Lauren Leyden, Eva Price, Gigi Pritzker, Purrington Moody Weil LLP, Doug & Debbie Rappaport, Nancy Rose & John Kimelman, Schreck Rose Dapello Berlin & Dunham, Maggie Gold Seelig / MGS Group Real Estate, Alexandra Shiva & Jonathan Marc Sherman, United Talent Agency, and Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew & Mark Clemens. Committee in formation. 




Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos