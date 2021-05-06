Ars Nova Announces Additional Comedy Events for May

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Ars Nova has announced additional comedy events in May for Ars Nova Supra. This premier streaming platform showcases some of New York City's most promising emerging artists and currently serves as the online home for the majority of Ars Nova presentations.

Highlights include CAMPFire: The Sneak Peek on May 18 with comedians Mahayla Laurence and Matt Gehring who host a sneak peek at the inaugural comedy residency at Ars Nova: CAMP. On May 27, Milly Tamarez guest hosts Showgasm., Ars Nova's monthly variety show-meets party.

Tickets to these Ars Nova Supra livestream events are $5 per event, with subscriptions available for $15 per month. Subscribers receive access to all monthly livestreams at one low price, plus exclusive on-demand access to the Ars Nova Supra library, where they can catch any shows they may have missed.

More details follow and can be found at https://arsnovanyc.com/SUPRA.

EVENT DETAILS

May 18 at 7 PM ET

CAMPFire: The Sneak Peek

Hosted by Mahayla Laurence & Matt Gehring

With Pieces Created & Performed by Makasha Copeland & Chase Doggett & Gabrielle Silva; Ely Kreimendahl; Gus Laughlin; Christian Luu; Joél Pérez; Eleanor Philips & Jessie Cannizzaro; Marina Tempelsman & Nicco Aeed; Kuhoo Verma

$5 |90 minutes

Mahayla Laurence and Matt Gehring host a sneak peek at the inaugural comedy residency at Ars Nova: CAMP. Eight comedy groups will perform juicy teasers of their finale shows to come in June on Ars Nova Supra. A full tapas menu of comedy in just 90 minutes. A real appetizer sampler. This was written while hungry.



May 27 at 7 PM ET

Showgasm.

With Guest Host Milly Tamarez

$5 | 60 minutes

Local icon Milly Tamarez guest hosts our untamed monthly variety show-meets party, introducing us to her who's-who of the weird and wonderful - from comedy to burlesque and everything (and anything) in between.