Ari'el Stachel, Ronald Emile and MaameYaa Boafo Star in Keen Company's ALL WE NEED IS US

Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein today announced the World Premiere of a newly commissioned audio play All We Need Is Us by acclaimed playwright James Anthony Tyler, beginning Friday March 26th at 7pm EDT for FREE on your favorite podcasting apps like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, and more: search "Keen Company Hear/Now" wherever you listen!

Directed by Jamil Jude, All We Need Is Us will feature Drama Desk Award winner MaameYaa Boafo (School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play), Ronald Emile, and Tony Award winner Ari'el Stachel (The Band's Visit). All We Need Is Us will have sound design by Justin Ellington, be stage managed by Norman Anthony Small and sound engineered by Garrett Schultz.

"I am thrilled to be releasing another engrossing tale as part of Keen's Hear/Now Season of Audio Theatre. Playwright James Anthony Tyler has been a close member of the Keen community since we commissioned Around 2 for our Keen Teens program in 2018. As in that play, James has beautifully interwoven an intimate and personal tale while at the same time adroitly addressing the present moment. It has been a pleasure to work with our new friend Jamil Jude and his powerhouse team of creatives as they breathed life into this necessary work. I hope our audience will take time out of their day to spend time in the world of All We Need Is Us . They'll be very glad they did!" said Silverstein.

It's Summer 2020, and the pandemic is raging through New York City. Eviction is looming for Lymere and Halen and their first baby is on its way. All We Need Is Us is an intimate look at unprecedented times, and a hopeful reminder that at the end of the day we can at least rely on each other.

All We Need is Us is part of Keen Company's innovative 21st Season. Hear/Now: A Season of Audio Theater is reimagining the classic radio drama with a season of five world premiere audio plays from a multifaceted group of Off-Broadway playwrights. Hear/Now debuted 1993 by finkle in the fall and continues through June 2021, featuring the world premiere of new audio plays by Pearl Cleage, Kate Cortesi, James Anthony Tyler, and musical team Melissa Li and Kit Yan. Patrons can expect a season of unique pieces of audio theater - each will be intimate, engrossing, fully-produced shows that will feel just as satisfying as a great night at the theater!

All audio plays are released completely FREE for patrons on Keen Company's website as well as through popular podcast platforms. Those who chose to support Keen Company can purchase a season membership and receive early access to all episodes as well as exclusive perks. Membership options start at just $1 a month and bonus content, including talkbacks with playwrights and artists, panels with experts, behind the scenes interviews, digital programs, opening night premiere parties, and more.

Look for Hear/Now on popular podcast apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and TuneIn. Full transcripts will also be available for deaf and hard of hearing patrons. More information on membership packages as well as an audio season teaser are available at www.keencompany.org.

Up next will be the world premiere of Radio Nowhere by Kate Cortesi, an audio play launching on Friday April 23rd at 7pm EDT. More details to be announced soon! You can also join the company every Monday night at 6:30pm for Keen After Hours, a free interview show chatting with stars of stage and screen. Episodes stream live on the Keen Company website, as well as our Facebook and Youtube pages.

Keen Company is an award-winning Off-Broadway theater creating story-driven work that provokes identification, reflection, and emotional connection. In intimate productions of plays and musicals, the company tells stories about the decisive moments that change us. Keen also runs a developmental new work initiative for mid-career playwrights and a unique educational outreach program for teens in all five boroughs of NYC.

For more information on All We Need is Us or any of Keen's programs, visit KeenCompany.org.