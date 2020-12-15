Anthony Rapp Hosts Housing Works Annual Reading Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Every year for more than a decade, Housing Works Bookstore Café & Bar has hosted a marathon reading of the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol. This year's reading will be held virtually on Dec. 21 from 7 - 8 p.m. Reading from Dickens's own abridged script are Deborah Eisenberg, Wallace Shawn, Alexander Chee, Lisa Ko, Jason Collins and Anthony Rapp will host.

Housing Works's mission is to end the dual crises of homelessness and AIDS through relentless advocacy, the provision of lifesaving services, and entrepreneurial businesses that sustain our efforts.

Event page: https://www.housingworks.org/events/what-the-dickens-2020

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/243826897087374/

Zoom link: http://bit.ly/whatthedickens2020