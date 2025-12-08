Anna K Jacobs to Offer Master Class Through Theatre Now's Industry Nights Series

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning composer, lyricist and librettist Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth, POP!) will offer a Master Class on Monday, December 15th at 6:30pm as part of Theatre Now New York's Industry Nights.

The evening will feature songs by 4 writing teams from TNNY's Musical Writers Lab including Thalia Ranjbar & Kat Cartusciello, Jonathon Lynch, Jonathan Keebler & Bob Kelly, and Britt Bonney. A wine and cheese reception will follow. Reservations can be made at tnny.org/industrynights.

Theatre Now's Industry Nights are an ongoing series featuring experts in the field of musical theatre including Tony winners and nominees. 2026 dates will feature Master Classes with Lynn Ahrens, Andrew Lippa, Gretchen Cryer, Kait Kerrigan & Bree Lowdermilk, and more. These events are held in Midtown Manhattan and are free for Theatre Now members. There is a suggested donation of $10 for non-members. Reservations are required as space is limited. For more information or to make a reservation, go to tnny.org/industrynights.

Anna K. Jacobs is a Jonathan Larson and Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award-winning composer, lyricist, and book writer. In collaboration with Michael R. Jackson, Anna composed the music and co-wrote the book for the Drama Desk-nominated musical Teeth, which recently ran off-Broadway at New World Stages. Other works include POP!, Anytown, Witnesses, Letters to the President, and Harmony, Kansas. Currently, Anna is writing the book for a new stage musical adaptation of Moana for Disney Cruise Line. She is also on faculty at the New School, where she facilitates a Music Theater Songwriting Lab. From 2018-2023 she was the founding Artistic Director of the New York Youth Symphony’s Musical Theater Songwriting Program.