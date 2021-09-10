Andréa Burns, Shereen Pimentel, Emilio Sosa and More Will Headline New York Theatre Barn's Latinx Theatre Creators Roundtable

New York Theatre Barn will host A Seat at the Table: A Panel of Latinx Theatre Creators in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on September, 22th, 2021 at 7PM EDT. The live virtual roundtable presentation will serve as a benefit for the anti-racist, non-profit organization that has served as a home for original culture shifting musicals since 2007.

Through a robust conversation at the intersection of art and policy, co-moderated by Broadway's Maria Torres (On Your Feet!, Swing!) and New York Theatre Barn's own Héctor Flores Jr., acclaimed Latinx leaders of the entertainment industry will take up space to collectively investigate, inspire, and ignite the future of the performing arts. New York Theatre Barn is committed to creating a safe space to have uncomfortable conversations comfortably, and believes that there is a place for all of us at the table of the American Theatre.

Joining Torres and Flores at the table will be industry leaders Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!, In the Heights), Emilio Sosa (Tony-nominated costume designer, chair of the American Theatre Wing), Jaime Lozano (The Yellow Brick Road, Present Perfect), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Vanessa Garcia (Sesame Street, Amparo), Victoria Collado (Latin History for Morons, Amparo) and more. This roundtable follows two other A Seat at the Table roundtables presented by the company: A Panel on Women in the Theatre (including Maria Torres, Ann Harada, Sammi Cannold, Eva Price, L. Morgan Lee) and A Panel on Inclusivity in the Theatre (including Baayork Lee, Daniel J. Watts, Ken Davenport, Kirsten Childs, Joe Iconis).

To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Spice. Tickets for the benefit are Pay-What-You-Can with a suggested donation of $20-$50. $100 tickets will give patrons exclusive access to post-event VIP virtual cocktail rooms with the panelists.

Under the direction of Joe Barros (Artistic Director) and Jen Sandler (Associate Artistic Director), New York Theatre Barn has been incubating original musicals in front of live audiences since 2007. The support of NYTB means investment in process. Over the past year, the company presented 96 original musicals, lifting up the work of over 180 writers, while making space for over 600 artists. The company recently launched Theatre Barn Records - a new imprint of Broadway Records and dedicated to new musicals in development, and a new podcast from Broadway Podcast Network about the musicals of tomorrow. NYTB values musical theatre as one of the world's supreme healing tools, and creates space for artists to dream about how extraordinary the world can be. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.