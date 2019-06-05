Anais Mitchell and More Complete Lincoln Center Out of Doors Lineup

Lincoln Center today announced additional artists to the Out of Doors 2019 lineup. Blood Orangeperforms on August 1. Opening the night is singer and cellist Kelsey Lu. David Crosby & Friends and Tony-nominee Anaïs Mitchell complete the AMERICANAFEST NYC lineup, joining Patty Griffin and Yola on August 10-11.

Taking place from July 24 - August 11, Out of Doors is one of the country's longest-running summer outdoor festivals, offering freemusic, dance, spoken word and family events to all. Full programming for the 15-night season is available here.

Thursday, July 25 at 7:00 pm

Disney/Pixar's Coco

La Santa Cecilia

Mariachi Real De Mexico performing from 6:30-7:30pm on Josie Robertson Plaza

Named for the patron saint of music, effervescent Latin fusion band La Santa Cecilia is fronted by the charismatic Marisol Hernandez (a.k.a. La Marisoul), who "sings like the love child of Janis Joplin and Celia Cruz" (Los Angeles Times). Seamlessly integrating cumbia, bossa nova, rumba, bolero, tango, jazz, rock, klezmer, and any other musical genre that crosses their path, the Grammy-winning band's smart songs are vibrant reflections of Los Angeles's intriguing tapestry of cultures.

Following the performance will be a screening of Disney/Pixar's Coco. Called "a definitive movie for this moment" by The New Yorkerand inspired by el Día de los Muertos, this tale of family, fun, and adventure centers on a young musician named Miguel who is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead.

Arrive early to enjoy the vivid vocals and driving rhythms of Mariachi Real De Mexico, "the city's best sounding mariachi band" (New York Magazine), on Josie Robertson Plaza (6:30-7:00 pm).

Presented in association with Film at Lincoln Center

Thursday, August 1 at 7:30 pm

Blood Orange

Kelsey Lu

Blending together elements of R&B, funk, and '80s pop, Blood Orange is the most recent project of British producer and singer Dev Hynes. With a distinctive sound that ranges from upbeat funk and electronica to languid jazz, paired with spoken-word poetry and vocal sampling, he earned record top-20 spots on both Noisey and Pitchfork's Best Albums of 2016. This evening he is joined by vocalist and cellist Kelsey Lu whose "sublime" (Guardian) debut album, Blood, fuses disco, R&B, indie, and pop to showcase her classical training and experimental spirit.

Annual Roots of American Music Weekend

AMERICANAFEST NYC, August 10 - 11

Saturday, August 10 at 7:30 pm

Patty Griffin

Yola

Fresh off a world tour, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Patty Griffin graces the Americanafest stage. The quintessential Americana artist lends her seasoned wisdom to a new eponymous LP-whose lead track "River" was inspired by Leon Russell's "A Song for You," made famous by R&B singer Donny Hathaway. With her melancholy poise and pendulous jazz phrasing, she proves she is still one of folk music's most genre-expanding artists. Opening the evening is arresting British singer Yola, whose thrilling debut album Walk Through Fire (produced by the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach) has established her as the new queen of country soul.

Sunday, August 11 at 7:30 pm

David Crosby & Friends

Anaïs Mitchell

Closing out this year's festival is fearless folk rock legend David Crosby. In his unparalleled six-decade career, the native Californian has created songs that resonate as indelible cultural touchstones for more than three generations, not only as a solo artist but as a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Amid a nationwide tour, the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and his Sky Trails band pay a visit to the Bandshell to share the music of a stunning creative renaissance. Opening the evening is singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, whose folk opera Hadestown-a retelling of the Orpheus tale set in the Depression era-opened on Broadway this April to critical acclaim (and 14 Tony nominations). Whether she is on a dark exploration of American manhood or mining old English and Scottish ballads, the charismatic performer has built a vast and personal mythology.

All events are FREE; no tickets required.

Events take place on Lincoln Center's campus between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, from West 62nd Street to West 65th Street (except where noted). Subway: 1 to 66th Street-Lincoln Center OR the A, B, C, D, and 1 to 59th Street-Columbus Circle.

Visit LCOutOfDoors.org for a complete schedule.

