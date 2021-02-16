American Lyric Theater Offers Free Virtual Opera Writers Symposium

American Lyric Theater is inviting artists from all backgrounds to participate in its free, virtual Opera Writers Symposium as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to mentoring the next generation of operatic writers.

The eight-week series of mini-seminars and online workshops will run from February 27 - April 24, 2021 and will provide practical tools for both first-time and experienced artists with an interest in developing new works for the operatic stage.

The courses will offer artists a glimpse into American Lyric Theater's Composer Librettist Development Program (CLDP) - the country's only full-time mentorship program for emerging opera composers, librettists and dramaturgs - a two-year, tuition-free professional training program for writers interested in creating new operas that includes extensive mentorship and direct financial support.

ALT's Founder Lawrence Edelson along with ALT's newly appointed Associate Artistic Director Kelly Kuo will work to shape ALT's mentoring programs for the next generation of artists. Kuo will lead the symposium course, From Erased to Self-Empowered: Celebrating BIPOC Opera Composers and Librettists.

The CLDP Opera Writers Symposium is free and open to artists from all genres of music and literature including poets, playwrights, novelists, composers, songwriters, jazz and hip-hop musicians and any other artists who may be curious about writing for the operatic stage. Artists with no previous experience writing opera are encouraged to attend.

The symposium is part of ALT's recently announced Opera Writers Diversity and Representation Initiative (OWDARI) to address structural inequality and racism in opportunities for operatic writers, and to increase the number of BIPOC artists writing for the opera stage.

Dramaturg Cori Ellison will lead Dramatizing History and Opera as Activism with composer Anthony Davis , who won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for his opera The Central Park Five . "A lot of times I've gone to subject matter where there's a collision of culture," says Davis. "I think it's important that we revisit these moments - to think and look deeply into them."