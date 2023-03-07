American Idol's David Hernandez To Star In NAKED BOYS SINGING Off Broadway!

American Idol's David Hernandez is set to bare all again when he joins the off-Broadway return of the legendary Naked Boys Singing! beginning March 18th. David Hernandez made waves after being eliminated from season 7 of American Idol when his past as a stripper came to light. In 2020 David starred in the hit Las Vegas production of Naked Boys Singing!

Complete casting for the off-Broadway return of Naked Boys Singing! will be announced shortly.

David Hernandez had one of the most controversial runs on American Idol. His experience began with his audition for American Idol season 7, which aired in 2008 with 'Aint Too Proud to Beg'. With extreme praise from the judges, he skyrocketed as an early favorite in the competition. Unfortunately, however, David became the subject of a scandal while on American Idol. It was revealed that David had worked as a stripper at a gay club in Phoenix, Arizona before auditioning for the series.

David was eliminated just after making it into the Top 12. Since then, Hernandez has performed on The Ellen Degeneres Show, TRL, the 2009 Declare Yourself Inauguration Ball, TV Guide's Sexy Stars Party, The Teen Choice Awards, and released music including the hit single 'Beautiful' (Top 100 Billboard Dance Charts) and his latest LP titled Don't @ Me. He appeared in the 2022 Las Vegas residency Naked Boys Singing!

Naked Boys Singing! is a traditional musical revue, in the vein of vaudeville and high-camp musical theater, that celebrates the male form with a lot of laughs and no costuming! With song titles ranging from "The Bliss of a Briss" to the culinary inspired "I Beat My Meat", Naked Boys Singing is 60 minutes of non-stop music and laughter!

Created in 1998 by Robert Schrock and a team of 12 writers in an attempt to save the Celebration Theatre from closing, the attempt worked, and the show has gone on to play all around the world. A 2001 Provincetown production made national headlines when it was shut down due to an old blue law, but after the cast and crew fought back and won, the show went on to play many successful seasons in the popular beach town. A 2007 film adaptation was released, a national tour crisscrossed the country, the show has been translated into several different languages, and in 2021 it was announced a Las Vegas residency would play at the historic Erotic Heritage Museum.