The event takes place Thursday October 22nd at 8pm.

Amber Martin stars in "Bette Bathhouse and Beyond: Live from Fire Island" (Thursday October 22nd 8pm).

After a successful kick off at New York City's Club Cumming, plus sold out nights on Fire Island and New Orleans Southern Decadence, Daniel Nardicio and Club Cumming Presents bring you Amber Martin in BETTE BATHHOUSE AND BEYOND- LIVE FROM FIRE ISLAND- THE CONCERT to livestream on Stellar Thursday October 22nd at 8pm.

Powerhouse singer and comedienne Amber Martin recreates Bette Midler's iconic show at NYC's infamous gay bathhouse the CONTINENTAL BATHS from 1971 with her "Barry Manilow" pianist Drew Brody.

Midler performed to an audience of men in towels, and Bette Bathhouse and Beyond was shot with an intimate audience of men in towels (or less) live at Fire Island's legendary Reflections house In September.

For Oct 22nd's BB and B livestream the audience is encouraged to get into towels at home, there will be mini "dance breaks" between sets for audience to enjoy some curated 70's bathhouse disco.

Tickets are only $15 and available at Clubcummingnyc.com.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You