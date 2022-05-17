Amas Musical Theatre to Present I WANNA BE EVIL: THE EARTHA KITT STORY Starring Jenelle Lynn Randall

Amas Musical Theatre and The Amas Song Salon will present "I Wanna Be Evil: The Eartha Kitt Story" starring Jenelle Randall, with Darrell Philip, written by Jenelle Lynn Randall. Directed by Yvans Jourdin with music direction by Darnell White, this one night only event will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 7pm at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street). Tickets are $25 ($40 premium) and may be purchased online atwww.amasmusical.org or by calling 212-563-2565.

Orson Welles called her "the most exciting woman in the world." But in 1968, she was blacklisted after "making the First Lady cry." I Wanna Be Evil chronicles the iconic Eartha Kitt from a destitute childhood to a storied career in the theatre and Hollywood.

"Eartha Kitt was one of a kind. A true original. For those who don't know her work, her life story is interesting and inspiring," says Donna Trinkoff, Amas Artistic Producer. "Jenelle has captured her unique essence in this wonderful tribute. And it is all the more poignant because Eartha Kitt and Rosetta LeNoire were such good friends."

The Amas Song Salon series, from New York's award-winning Amas Musical Theatre, is designed to present up-close and personal soirees celebrating the Broadway songbook and some of its brightest talents.

Bios

Jenelle Lynn Randall is a true multi-hyphenate: Singer / Actor / Dancer / Writer / Producer. Jenelle's Broadway credits include All Shook Up and the 1st National tour of Brooklyn, The Musical. Jenelle's Off-Broadway credits include, The Joys of Sex, They Wrote That? and Shout! Jenelle's most notable regional theater credits include Kiss Me Kate (@ the Pasadena Playhouse, opposite Wayne Brady & Merle Dandridge), and Dreamgirls (@ the MUNY opposite Jennifer Holiday). Most recently, Jenelle worked at the Mark Taper Forum in LA in The Christians and Disgraced. Jenelle created a one woman show entitled You're Gonna Hear From Me: A Tribute to Nancy Wilson which has been performed on US stages, cruise ships and worldwide. (with the blessing of the legendary Ms. Wilson). In 2017, Jenelle created and Executive Produced The August Wilson Reading Series. (August Wilson's complete Century Cycle -10 plays in 10 months for the community, for FREE). Jenelle gives all honor and glory to God and thanks to her loving parents. Mr. & Mrs. Ernest and Gloria Randall.

Darrell Philip was born and raised in Texas and studied in Hollywood at The Actors Center International, The Groundlings, with Ivana Chubbuck, and Larry Moss. On stage he has been seen as Cyrano in Cyrano de Bergerac, Neil Simon's California Suite, Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit, Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde, as well as Bronzeville, No Place To Be Somebody, Pity the Proud One, and The Wrong King of People with the Robey Theatre Company. He will appear in the upcoming mini-series "Washington's Armor" and the films Rico San Marco, You're Hired!, LA 4orce, and Melchizedek's Men.

Darnell White - A native of the historical neighborhood of Harlem in New York City, Darnell White is a graduate LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and The Juilliard School. A noted staple in New York City's music scene, Darnell has developed a pristine reputation as a performer, composer, and musical director. As an MD he has collaborated with a number of noted artists including Melba Moore, Brian McKnight, Blaine Krauss, Amma Ossei, Willis White, Angela Birchett, David LaMarr, Carlton Jumel Smith and many more! Both as a performer and resident artist, Darnell's graced the stages of New York's major venues including 54 Below, The Iridium, Birdland, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Smokey Joe's Cafe, and Sid Golds, to name a few. Darnell recently served as Musical Director for the off-Broadway show Revelation: The Musical, as well as the film adaptation of Gospel at Colonus. He is currently the MD for a few churches in the New York area and the chorus master for Trilogy: An Opera Company in Newark, NJ! Both as a vocalist & instrumentalist, Darnell is well versed in many genres as he believes music should always be approached first from a place of pure expression. It is indeed the desire to share his expressions through the gift of music that have left no style or genre outside his reach. Darnell is highly recognized as one of New York City's top vocal coaches and is always accepting new talent into his studio.

Yvans Jourdin was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti and moved to Asbury Park, NJ when he was five years old. Yvans went on to get his BA at Rutgers University and his MFA at Arizona State University, where he also studied directing under the wing of famed director Marshal Mason. Yvans is an extremely versatile actor who has appeared in TV, Film, Commercials and Theater. Yvans can be heard in the Season 2 of the "Bronzville" podcast, directed by the incredibly talented Lawrence Fishburne. He was last seen in Homeward LA where actors lend their talents to tell the story of the homeless men and women in the LA area benefiting The Midnight Mission. He appeared as Henry Williams in the 2017 Canadian Stage production of Hellen Lawrence at UCLA's Royce Hall. Yvans has recurred on "Parks and Recreation" as Councilman Howser and has appeared on "Criminal Minds Beyond Borders," "Ghost Whisperer," "Grey's Anatomy," "My Name Is Earl," "Monk," "The Riches," "Will & Grace," "Judging Amy," "Alias," "The Shield" and "The West Wing." Yvans' theater credits include Flags, Box, Uncle Tom's Cabin, Cymbeline, Comedy Of Errors, Macbeth, To Kill A Mockingbird, A Few Good Men, and Twelve Angry Men. Thank you to my guardian angels Adeline and Augustin Jourdain.

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) is a non-profit, multi-ethnic theatrical organization founded in 1968 by Ms. Rosetta LeNoire. Amas ("you love" in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals, the celebration of cultural equity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of inner-city young people. Amas celebrates its impact in pioneering multi-ethnic casting in the American Theatre and reiterates its commitment to this reflection of our diverse society. In recent years, Amas has emerged as a leading not-for-profit laboratory for new musicals, the most recent being Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, Broadway and the Bard, starring Len Cariou and Red Eye of Love, which was awarded the Joseph A. Callaway Award for Outstanding Choreography. Its production of The Other Josh Cohen received six 2013 Drama Desk nominations including Outstanding Musical, a 2013 Lucille Lortel nomination for Outstanding Musical, and a 2013 Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for Best New Musical. Other shows that Amas has developed include A Taste of Chocolate, Triassic Parq, The Countess of Storyville, Distant Thunder, Marry Harry, Me and Miss Monroe, Aesop & Company, Signs of Life, Wanda's World, Shout! The Mod Musical, Lone Star Love, From My Hometown, Zanna, Don't!, 4 Guys Named Jose and Stormy Weather: Reimagining Lena Horne. Amas education programs include the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy, Lens on Live Theatre and in-school theatre arts residencies designed in partnership with elementary, middle, and high schools.