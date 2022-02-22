Amas Musical Theatre Song Salon to Present DANCING WITH DICTATORS

Amas Musical Theatre and The Amas Song Salon will present "Dancing with Dictators" a solo work written and performed by Luis Santeiro. Directed by Ron Torres, with music direction by Paul Greenwood and Rex Benincasa on drums, this one night only event will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 7pm at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street). Tickets are $25 ($40 premium) and may be purchased online at www.amasmusical.org or by calling 212-563-2565.

Expanding on his one-man show Found in Translation, Luis Santeiro returns to his roots with songs and stories adopted from his memoir Dancing with Dictators. Forced to leave Cuba when he was 12, the family moved to Miami where he was determined to become all American and put his Latin past behind.

Join us for a special evening with Luis Santeiro, award-winning playwright, Emmy-winning writer, winner of the Edward Kleban Award for best libretto of a musical, and illustrator extraordinaire, as he celebrates the added richness of being a blend of two cultures.

"Luis is an amazingly talented writer and has been in the Amas family since we developed his musical Barrio Babies, which won the prestigious Richard Rodgers Award" says Donna Trinkoff. "In recent years, he also began performing, and when I read his memoir 'Dancing with Dictators' and I learned the story of his family and their exile from Cuba, I knew it would make a terrific show."

The Amas Song Salon series, from New York's award-winning Amas Musical Theatre, is designed to present up-close and personal soirees celebrating the Broadway songbook and some of its brightest talents.