Amas Musical Theatre Accepting Submissions for Fourth Annual Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettists

Amas Musical Theatre today announced the fourth year of The Eric H. Weinberger Award for Emerging Librettists, a juried cash and production grant to be given annually to support the early work and career of a deserving musical theatre librettist. The Award commemorates the life and work of playwright/librettist Eric H. Weinberger (1950-2017), who was a Drama Desk Award nominee for Best Book of a Musical (Wanda's World), and the playwright/librettist of Class Mothers '68, that earned Pricilla Lopez a Drama Desk Award nomination.

The winner will receive $2,000 to help pay cost-of-living expenses. The winning musical will receive development assistance in the 2022 New Works Development Program of Amas Musical Theatre, which is administering the Award. The development assistance culminates in the work being rehearsed and performed by New York theatre professionals in an Amas Lab production. Amas was the development home for several of Mr. Weinberger's musicals, and produced the World Premiere of Wanda's World and the New York Premiere of Tea for Three.

Submissions will open on September 20, 2021 and will close November 30, 2021. All submissions must be sent through an online application that can be found at Eric H. Weinberger Award For Emerging Librettists. Only one submission per playwright/librettist will be accepted. The winner of the award will be announced late February-early March 2022.

"While the pandemic put a pause on in-person lab productions for our award, recipients of the past two consecutive years will finally take the stage in our spring 2022 Dare to Be Different Festival," shares Amas Artistic Producer, Donna Trinkoff. "It was our honor to nominate our 2020 winner, Cheeyang Ng for the 2021 Princess Grace Award, which he won. Ng and colleague, Eric Sorrels, received the 2020 award for their musical MĀYĀ. This is the fourth year that we have the opportunity to honor Eric with this very special award, an enduring acknowledgement of his passion for musical theatre and his love for Amas."

For further information, please visit www.amasmusical.org.