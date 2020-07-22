Alton Fitzgerald White Stars in THE BREAKING POINT By Karen Brown In The JOCUNDA FESTIVAL's Virtual Play Reading Series

The Play Reading Will Take Place on Sunday, July 26th at 8PM EST

The JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL Presents A Virtual Play Reading of THE BREAKING POINT by Karen Brown and directed by Van Dirk Fisher on Sunday, July 26th at 8PM EST and 1AM BST on Zoom. In The Breaking Point, Tim Johnson was a successful Hollywood screenwriter who had to return to his childhood home under his father's care after he suffered a psychotic breakdown at his job. Family secrets unravel revealing ugly truths... THE BREAKING POINT. Sometimes a person can only take but so much.

The Cast includes: Alton Fitzgerald White as John Johnson (Broadway credits include: King Mufasa in The Lion King, Mister in The Color Purple, Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime, Ken in Smokey Joe's Café, John in Miss Saigon and The Hawker in The Who's Tommy), GHA'IL RHODES BENJAMIN as Lynette Pettigrew (Theatre credits include: Steal Away (Billie Holiday Theatre), Play To Win (Theatre Works USA), Surely, Goodness And Mercy Reunion In Bartersville (Newark Symphony Space, Black Spectrum Theatre) and The Gift (Cape May Theatre), SHARIFF SINCLAIR as Tim Johnson (Theatre credits include: Sister Act: The Musical (Plaza Theatrical Productions), Sistah-Sistah (Bellmore Theatre), Television: Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu) and Rip The Runway (BET Network), JOY KELLY as Tina Johnson (Theatre credits include: The Bacchae in The Bacchae (La Mama Theatre, NYC), Munarra in Yanagai! Yanagai! (La Mama Theatre, NYC) and Yemaya in Oshun, Goddess of Love (Nuyorican Poet's Café).

Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QP9hVCB4QJK2dHxCBILNaw

Donation: $15.00 to benefit the Riant Theatre.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

There will be a TALK BACK afterwards with the Playwright and Cast after the reading. Van Dirk Fisher, Founder & Artistic Director of the Riant Theatre and producer of the JOCUNDA MUSIC, FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL will be the moderator.

To learn more about the JOCUNDA FESTIVAL Click Here.

To submit your play for consideration for the Play Reading Series Click Here.

To register for the Playwriting Workshop on Zoom Click Here.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You