Aisha Jackson and More to Join LADIES IN THE SHOE; TAP DANCE CELEBRATION at 92NY

The 92nd Street Y, New York's 2024/25 Harkness Dance Center season will continue with the return of Ladies in the Shoe; Tap Dance Celebration. In honor of Women's History Month, Dormeshia brings two evenings of electrifying performances and captivating choreography by amazing female tap dancers and well-respected ambassadors of this art form to 92NY's Buttenwieser Hall at the Arnhold Center. Performances are on March 21 and 22 at 7pm.



For this year's Ladies in the Shoe, Dormeshia solicited submissions from the tap dance community, and received 32 videos showcasing the talent and creativity of dancers from across the country and Canada.



“After careful consideration, we are excited to announce the nine artists selected to be a part of this year's live tap dance show,” comments Dormeshia. “These talented performers take the stage on March 21 and 22 at 92NY, showcasing their artistry in a dynamic celebration of women in the tap dance community.”



Selected Choreographers & Dancers



Karyn Laver is a passionate tap dancer and teacher dedicated to inspiring and nurturing dancers through her work at The Dance Network. (CA)



Mia Ansel, an aspiring tap dancer and choreographer with a deep passion for the rich history of this art form. (TX)



Boys' Club Tap Dance Collective is a female-identifying company dedicated to amplifying women's voices in tap dance and jazz music. (CAN)



Ashton Carter is a tap dancer inspired by Ella Fitzgerald, eager to share her voice and choreographic vision. (TX/MA)



Funmi Sofola & Jessee Robinson perform a duet that balances individuality, femininity, and joy in their first collaborative work. (NYC)



Emiko Nakagawa is a tap dancer inspired by her experiences with ARTN Company and learning from esteemed mentors in the tap dance community. (JPN/NYC)



Nancy Morgan & Benny Draier are dedicated to empowering adults in tap dance, helping them discover their rhythm and confidence. (CAN)



“Footfall” – the ladies from Julia Patella's “Footfall” express their gratitude and draw inspiration from women in tap dance. (NYC)



Audrey Chapin is a passionate dancer inspired by Erroll Garner's storytelling. (TX)



The “Ladies in the Band”



Camille Gainer Jones is a dynamic drummer and producer who has played with such musica icons as Joan Jett, Roy Ayers, and Alicia Keys.



Caylen Bryant is a bassist and vocalist who has toured with Blue Note Records artist Kandace Springs.



Arcoiris Sandoval is an award-winning jazz pianist and composer.



Special Guest



Aisha Jackson is a trailblazing performer who made history as the first Black woman to play Anna in the Broadway musical Frozen.



Ladies in the Shoe: Tap Dance Celebration is part of the “Ladies in the Shoe” Tap Conference, an annual event dedicated to celebrating and empowering female tap dancers. Through workshops, performances, and discussions, the conference serves as a platform for women in the tap dance community to share their artistry, knowledge, and passion for the craft.



Created by award-winning tap dancer and choreographer Dormeshia, the conference provides a unique opportunity for intermediate and advanced tap dancers to learn from some of the most respected names in the tap dance community. Participants will engage in intimate conversations and watch performances by a star-studded lineup of female tap dancers, including:

Star Dixon (Chicago's MADD Rhythms), a powerhouse performer known for her incredible rhythm and versatility.

Lisa Latouche (Broadway's Shuffle Along), whose mastery and artistry have brought her to the Broadway stage.

Michelle Dorrance, one of the premier tap dance choreographers of this generation and founder of Dorrance Dance.

Christina Carminucci (Solidarity Series), a passionate advocate for the tap community and creative leader.

Germaine Goodson, one of the Rhythm Queens and a dynamic performer who once opened for the legendary Cab Calloway.

Comments