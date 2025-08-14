Aisha Jackson, Ali Stroker and More Join Education and Community Programs at City Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York City Center has revealed the full slate of Education and Community Engagement programs for the 2025 – 2026 Season. In keeping with City Center’s mission to make the arts accessible to community members of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds, these programs provide access to Great Performances, cultivate the creative mind, and build career pathways to and through the arts.

“It’s so exciting to see City Center grow in new ways that truly embody our mission and welcome everyone,” said Tia Powell-Harris, VP of Education and Community Engagement. “These programs are about sparking creativity, opening minds, and making sure everyone sees themselves reflected in the arts. Whether you’re a student, an artist, or a lifelong arts lover, we want you to know there’s a place for you here.”

PRELUDES! SUMMER TEEN THEATER INSTENSIVE

The free, week-long Preludes! Summer Teen Theater Intensive (Aug 18 – 22) provides 30 passionate young artists, chosen from auditions held in all five boroughs, with foundational workshops in acting, singing, and dancing. Broadway stars Micaela Diamond, Aisha Jackson, Ali Stroker, and Anna Zavelson will participate in special lunch sessions throughout the week. Master classes will be led by Dasia Amos, dance captain and swing for MJ the Musical; Q Smith and Lawrence Stallings; Niani Feelings, inaugural City Center Ann Reinking Encores! Choreography Fellow; and Broadway Dreams. The program provides lunch and a $250 stipend for all participants and culminates in a collaborative group performance for friends and family. All 30 participants also receive a professional headshot.

COMMUNITY NIGHTS

Building common bonds around the power of performance, these free events invite City Center audiences and New York City community members to meet and mingle with each other and special guests before or after a performance.



Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends ꟾ Fri Oct 17 at 7:30pm

Bat Boy: The Musical ꟾ Fri Nov 7 at 7:30pm

Encores! High Spirits ꟾ Fri Feb 13 at 7:30pm

Encores! The Wild Party ꟾ Fri Mar 27 at 7:30pm

Encores! La Cage Aux Folles ꟾ Fri Jun 26 at 7:30pm



ASL INTERPRETED PERFORMANCES



Theatergoers who are Deaf/Hard of Hearing may reserve seating in view of ASL interpreters who stand at the house right side of the orchestra section and provide translation during these performances.



Bat Boy: The Musical ꟾ Thu Nov 6 at 7:30pm

Encores! High Spirits ꟾ Thu Feb 12 at 7:30pm

Encores! The Wild Party ꟾ Thu Mar 26 at 7:30pm

Encores! La Cage Aux Folles ꟾ Thu Jun 25 at 7:30pm



LYNNE & RICHARD PASCULANO STUDENT MATINEES



Watching a live performance helps students give voice to their own stories and inspires creativity. The Lynne & Richard Pasculano Student Matinees annually welcome 11,000 students and teachers from all five boroughs to experience a performance at City Center—many for the first time. Student matinees can be accompanied by In-School Workshops or Residencies led by City Center Teaching Artists which help students prepare and reflect on what they see onstage. For additional information and pricing, visit NYCityCenter.org/StudentMatinees.



Bat Boy: The Musical (Grades 9 – 12) ꟾ Community Matinee Wed Nov 5 at 1pm

Ailey II (Grades 3 – 12) ꟾ Tue Dec 9 & Thu Dec 11 at 11am

Encores! High Spirits (Grades 6 – 12) ꟾ Wed Feb 11 at 11am

25th Flamenco Festival (Grades 3 – 12) ꟾ Thu Feb 26 at 11am

Dance Theatre of Harlem (Grades 3 – 12) ꟾ Wed Apr 15 at 11am

MASTER CLASSES

The master class series invites dancers, choreographers, and arts professionals to connect, grow, and refine their craft through a dynamic lineup of accessible sessions. Priced at just $15 each and ranging from two to four hours, these one-time events are designed to support artists at every stage of their journey.

Social Tango Master Class

Mon Sep 22, 6–8pm

Led by Artistic Director Agustina Videla

An Evening of Classes with Tiler Peck & Friends

Sun Oct 12, 4–7pm

Led by Tiler Peck, Michelle Dorrance, Jillian Meyers, and Lex Ishimoto

Navigating Presenter Relationships

Mon Nov 10, 5–7pm

With panelists Cathy Eilers and Michele Byrd McPhee

Establishing Your Artistic Brand

Thu Feb 26, 5–7pm

With Allison Schwartz

Teaching Artistry 101

Mon Mar 16, 3–7pm

With leaders from New York City Center, CO_LAB Theater Group, and National Dance Institute

CAREER PATHWAYS | FREE PROGRAMS FOR YOUNG ADULTS

HIGH SCHOOL EXTERNSHIPS

Rolling application opens Nov 7 | Ages 14–18 | Feb–Jul

Participants are introduced to careers in the arts focusing on:

Creative (Feb 17–20)

Administrative (Apr 7–9)

Technical & Design (Jun 30–Jul 2)

Through experiential seminars and projects with City Center staff.

ARTIVISM LAB

Applications currently open through Sep 15 | Ages 16–24

Oct 1–Nov 19 | Wednesdays, 4–6pm

A blend of art and activism, Artivism Lab is for young artists who wish to engage in social and political issues through their creative talents. Participants learn from seasoned professionals, collaborate with peers, and present a culminating project.

STREET DANCE AMBASSADORS

Applications open Jan 16 (close Mar 5) | Ages 18–26

Mar 28–May 16

Led by Adesola Osakalumi and Ephrat Asherie, this eight-week series includes classes and seminars exploring styles from waacking and vogueing to house and hip hop, professional development opportunities with club dance and hip hop icons, and the development of group choreography for a final showcase.

APPRENTICESHIPS & FELLOWSHIPS

Candidates interested in future opportunities can learn more at NYCityCenter.org/Apprenticeships or sign up via the online form.

Administrative Apprenticeships – Paid, 20-hour/week, nine-month program combining hands-on experience in programming, development, marketing, and more with seminars, mentorship, and performance access.

Encores! Directing Fellowship – Hands-on training alongside established directors during City Center’s Annual Gala and Encores! series. Fellows gain insight into artistic and logistical production processes and participate in education/community programs.

Ann Reinking Encores! Choreography Fellowship – For emerging choreographers to shadow and collaborate with top artists throughout the season, contribute to education initiatives, and design curriculum.