Afrika Brown to Celebrate A Decade Of Storytelling With 10-Year Retrospective At The Flea Theater

Playwright Afrika Brown will mark a milestone in her career with a 10-Year Retrospective, showcasing a decade of thought-provoking and groundbreaking work. This special event will take place on May 2, 2025, at The Flea Theater in New York City.

This one-night-only event will reflect on Brown's powerful storytelling, exploring themes of identity, resilience, and social change through a curated selection of her most compelling works. Featuring live performances and a talkback, the retrospective offers an intimate look into the artistic evolution of one of today's most dynamic indie theatermakers.

Anthony Goss (Black Angels Over Tuskegee) will lead the cast alongside Wadia Brown (Zooman and the Sign), Arthur Gregory Pugh (Two Trains Running), Crystal Watford Nuchurch (The Last of the Son), Jude Tibeau (Bad Kreyol), Daniel Williams, Alyssa Sneed, Yvette Dingwall, and Ryan Reaves. Playwright Brown also directs.

Brown's other plays include THE FIGHT, Horizons and Higher Mountains, A Thing of Beauty, Strange Fruit Redux, The Outing, and Slow Bullet, My Three Loves.

