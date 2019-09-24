Adam Langdon Joins the Cast of THE NEW ENGLANDERS

Adam Langdon has replaced Uly Schlesinger as "Atlas" in The New Englanders at MTC. The cast of The New Englanders features Teagle F. Bougere (Socrates, A Raisin In the Sun), Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart, Next Fall), Crystal Finn (Kingdom Come), Adam Langdon (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights), and Kara Young (Hair Wolf).

Can you ever really live the life you envisioned? In a mixed race family, a teenaged daughter and her dads are all trying to find happiness. Eisa wants to be the next Lauryn Hill and is struggling to break free of her sleepy New England town where she feels hopelessly trapped. Her fathers are being pulled in different directions of their own, one trying to re-connect with an old love, the other clinging to the path he always believed would be their future.

Saheem Ali (Sugar in our Wounds) directs the MTC debut of Jeff Augustin's (Little Children Dream of God) newest play.

The New Englanders' creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Alan C. Edwards (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), and Michael Thurber (original music).

The New Englanders' is playing at The Studio at Stage II - The Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series (131 West 55th Street). Opening night is set for Wednesday, October 2.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You