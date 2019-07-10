Actress Yubo Fernandez Presents LATE FOR MARTINIS As Part of Summer Play Celebration At Manhattan Repertory Theater

Yubo Fernandez was a sponsored child from the Dominican Republic by a U.S. school; now she's an awarded actress, producer, director, activist and entrepreneur, presenting her third play in Off Broadway NYC. "Late for Martinis" is part of the Summer Play Celebration at the Manhattan Repertory Theater this July 18, 20 and 21, 2019 in Manhattan.

A monologue starring actress and woman advocate Yubo Fernandez, "Late for Martinis" shows the struggle and unfairness in the acting business - it gives everything to some and nothing to others.

Actors don't quit the business; the business quits them. To survive emotionally and psychologically they need to earn a living and nourish their self-esteem or ego. Some are manipulated and abuse by powerful people in the industry while others choose to lower their instincts to get recognition, this often drive them to depression and toxic live styles.

Written and directed by talented Cuban Playwright, Screenwriter and Director Alejandro Normand, adapted to English language by Yubo Fernandez.

For tickets go to:

https://www.manhattanrep.com/summer-play-celebration-series-3

Yubo Fernandez, 39, born and raised in a neighborhood with significant poverty at Dominican Republic, became a sponsor child of Plan International USA since age 8 by Wheeler School in Providence, Rhode Island. Today Yubo is an emerging multi-talented artist who's been recognized local and internationally for her work as an actress, producer and filmmaker.

In 2017 she visited Wheeler school to meet their sponsors who she called "angels" and gave thanks. She was nominated "Woman Of The Year" by a relevant newspaper in the Dominican Republic for her work as woman advocate. The actress started a #metoo kind of movement, being among the first announcing sexual harassment issues to her and other women in the industry.

Also, Fernandez is making the film documentary "Invisibles," which addresses sexual crimes in the Dominican Republic and other parts or the world like India, Brazil, Venezuela and London with real victims' testimonies, and interviews with actual condemned rapists.

As an entrepreneur, she has founded Obuy Films and is developing a vegan skin care line.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You