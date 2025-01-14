Actor and Director Tim Blake Nelson To Receive Theatre East Laurette Taylor Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre East Board of Directors will present Tim Blake Nelson, acclaimed actor, playwright and director, with the 2025 Laurette Taylor Award on Monday, January 20th, at Court Square Theater (44-02 23rd Street, Long Island City, NY 11101). The event starts at 7:00 pm and will include tributes, cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and entertainment. Michael Stuhlberg, the award-winning actor, will make the presentation.

Tim Blake Nelson is a masterful storyteller and a steadfast supporter of Theatre East. With a remarkable career spanning both stage and screen, he has captivated audiences in films like O Brother, Where Art Thou?, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Old Henry, and Leaves of Grass—the latter of which he also wrote and directed. He also will be seen in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World. As a playwright, his works such as Eye of God, The Grey Zone, and Socrates delve deeply into the human condition. His directorial projects, including O, The Grey Zone, Anesthesia, and Eye of God, further showcase his relentless curiosity and compassion in exploring the complexities and turbulence of humanity.

“Nelson's contributions consistently remind us of the power of storytelling to illuminate our shared struggles and triumphs” said Judson Jones, co-founder and artistic director of Theatre East.

The Laurette Taylor Award takes its name from a pioneer of acting whose work on the stage influenced generations of artists. Theatre East founded the Award in 2009 to pay tribute to the exceptional artistic contributions of this often overlooked warrior and to honor those industry members who have made vital contributions, on stage or off. Past recipients include Tom Oppenheim and the Stella Adler Studio of Acting, Dominic Chianese, Elizabeth Parrish and Richard Mawe.

To purchase tickets to the Award Ceremony or for more information, please visit: https://www.theatreeast.org.

Comments