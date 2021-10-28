Abingdon Theatre Company Announces Finalists for VIRTUAL FESTIVAL OF SHORT PLAYS

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced the finalists for their second annual "Virtual Festival of Short Plays". The company continues to be committed to creating opportunities for all voices to be heard so with this in mind the one-week virtual festival will once again shed light on stories by people of color. Three new short pieces have been selected which were created and to be performed and directed by people of color. At the conclusion of the festival, a diverse panel of judges will select a winner who will receive a $500 stipend to be used to support further exploration of their work. The festival is set to take place November 15 - 19, 2021 via Abingdon's YouTube channel which can be found HERE. It is free of charge to viewers.

The finalists for the festival are Carol Carter, Brandy Victoria Durham and Quinn D. Eli.

The cast for the plays will feature Charles Everett, Ronald Kuang, Deborah Lew, Liz Mikel, Katie Sexton, Aaron Smallwood Jr, Kimberly Michelle Thomas and Jason Williams.

The Jury Panel is comprised of Tony Award winning producer, Rashad V. Chambers (The Inheritance, Betrayal, Ain't Too Proud), actor and director Deidre Goodwin (A Chorus Line, Nine, Chicago), and last year's festival winner, actor and writer, Christine Toy Johnson (Come From Away, Bombay Dreams, The Music Man).

Artistic Director Chad Austin shared, 'I am grateful to be able to shed light on brave, new, emerging playwrights through our festival of shorts plays. We selected three incredible pieces out of hundreds of submissions. Thank you to all who submitted their plays to us. It was a great privilege to read so many divergent stories.'

The three selected pieces will premiere on Abingdon's YouTube channel as detailed below:

Monday, November 15th at 7pm EST

SCRAPS

Written by Quinn D. Eli

Directed by Alberto Bonilla

Cast: Charles Everett, Deborah Lew and Ronald Kuang

WILD HORSES

Written by Brandy Victoria Durham

Directed by Nakeisha Daniel

Cast: Katie Sexton, Kimberly Michelle Thomas and Jason Williams

Tuesday, November 16th at 7pm EST

THAT SUMMER EVENING IN MILWAUKEE

Written by Carol Carter

Directed by Chari Arespacochaga

Cast: Liz Mikel and Aaron Smallwood Jr

All three pieces will be available to view until Friday, November 19th.