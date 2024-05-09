Aaron Raey Joins PERFECT CRIME Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beginning Friday, Aaron Ramey will star as Detective James Ascher in NYC’s Longest Running Play, Perfect Crime, now playing Off-Broadway at the Anne L. Bernstein Theater.

The cast of PERFECT CRIME also features Catherine Russell, Randolph Curtis Rand, Charles Geyer and Mark Epperson.

Aaron Ramey. Broadway Credits include The Visit (OBC), The Bridges of Madison County (OBC), Jekyll & Hyde (Orig. Revival Cast), Young Frankenstein, Curtains, Thoroughly Modern Millie (OBC). National Tours: South Pacific, Jekyll & Hyde, Sweet Charity, Disney’s Beauty & the Beast. Regional/NYC: White Rose (OOBC), Dallas Theater Center, Williamstown Theater Festival, Weston Playhouse, Arena Stage, Barrington Stage, Baltimore CenterStage, Arden Theater Company, PaperMill Playhouse, Prospect Theater Company, York Theater, NYMF, NAMT. TV: “Madam Secretary”, “Mr. Robot”, “A Gifted Man”, “Kings”, “New Amsterdam”, “Guiding Light”, “All My Children”, “As The World Turns”. BFA Musical Theatre, Otterbein University.

The perfect show for CSI and Law & Order fans, PERFECT CRIME tells the story of brilliant but money hungry psychiatrist and suspected cold-blooded killer Margaret Brent, her wealthy husband, deranged patient, and the handsome detective who’s falling in love with her while trying to solve the crime. The production, written by the late Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Michael Hyatt, has the distinction of being the only show (on or Off-Broadway) that has run in New York City during the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s and now the 20s. The ‘urban legend’ has managed to withstand the test of time – evolving with the changing styles, technology, culture, audiences, and various crises around it. PERFECT CRIME was written by Warren Manzi and produced by Armand Hyatt and features Catherine Russell, who was has been featured by the Associated Press as “The Off-Broadway force of nature.” She has performed in the show since its first performance and has never taken a sick day or a vacation day in the past 35 years! It’s a feat that has landed her in the Guinness Book of World Records. Russell’s incredible streak has been featured on Entertainment Tonight, The Today Show, Good Morning America and in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Daily News and numerous other media outlets including People, which dubbed her “The Cal Ripken of Broadway.”

Tickets for PERFECT CRIME are available by calling the box office at (212) 921-7862 or online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

